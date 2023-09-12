Kentucky Gov. Beshear tours new 80 Acres facility in Florence

The Telegraph

The revelation that a parliamentary researcher has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China is a shocking one. Traditionally, the Government could respond in any number of ways. It could expel a few diplomats, impose mild tariffs, or put restrictions in imports, even if only temporary. And yet, according to Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, none of that is possible. Her reasoning is simple: we need China to provide us with all the kit we need to meet our climate change commitments.