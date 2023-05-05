Kentucky Derby 149: Mandarin Hero
Tori Bowie won three medals at the 2016 Rio Games, including a gold as part of the women's 4x100 relay, in which she ran anchor.
Matthew Knies didn't return to the Leafs' bench after the first intermission and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.
EDMONTON — Petr Klima, whose triple-overtime goal against Boston in Game 1 of the 1990 NHL final ended the longest game in Stanley Cup final history, has died at 58. The Oilers confirmed Klima's death on their Twitter account. A cause of death was not given. Klima scored 28 goals in 95 career NHL playoff games, with the most memorable coming in the '90 Cup final. The Oilers had squandered a 2-0 lead in Game 1 after star Bruins defenceman Ray Bourque scored two goals in the third period. Klima, w
It is fair to say that Lee Westwood has been around a few doglegs in his three decades as a professional, and the last thing he expects after resigning his membership of the DP World Tour – in the wake of the ever-escalating LIV controversy – is sympathy. Yet from a personal standpoint, there is inevitably a degree of sorrow.
The former NHL star's "Lizzo-sized lunch" comment has him in hot water online.
The "highlight" of Lionel Messi's state-sponsored holiday in Riyadh, according to a gushing Saudi Tourism press release, was a guided tour of historic Diriyah, a Unesco World Heritage site dating back to the 15th century. Accompanying marketing photographs show Messi and his family on a busy itinerary, also indulging in luxury at a nearby new five-star resort during a two-day stay this week.
A group of hockey parents in Surrey, B.C., is questioning why their sons' coach was suspended and then dismissed after standing up for players who they say were targeted with racial slurs. Brian MacGillivray says he pulled the Surrey Minor Hockey Association Under-11 A1 boys team off the ice during the third period of a game on Feb. 17 after a number of players reported being called "monkey," "banana," and the N-word by opposing players on the Ridge Meadows U-11 A1 boys team. MacGillivray says h
Folllow all the latest news as Formula 1 returns to the United States for the first time this season, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc looking to stop Red Bull’s dominance at the Miami Grand Prix
Alek Manoah and Alex Verdugo may be one step closer to burying the hatchet after a media feud in early April.
The Oilers appeared to be making an effort to hit Mark Stone in the back in Game 1 after he'd been struggling with back issues for months.
The International Cycling Union [UCI] is discussing the possibility of banning transgender athletes from female categories amid the outcry over Austin Killips's first prize for women at the Tour of the Gila.
John Schneider’s trust level with many relievers has likely changed since Opening Day. Here's a letter grade for each member of Toronto's relief corps.
The former Lakers players apparently have some investment in the postseason.
A train strike has been announced for the day of the FA Cup final.
In the 2023 season, there are some new faces in Formula One. Here’s what veterans and newcomers alike are expected to earn.
The Deadpool star's Welsh soccer team, which he co-owns with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently secured promotion to the English Football League
Jon Jones plans to retire after facing Stipe Miocic but addressed possible fights with Francis Ngannou and Sergei Pavlovich.
The former NHL player made a distasteful comment after the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday
The 2020 draft class that leaned so heavily on game tape set a benchmark for first-round futility with a record 20 players failing to have their fifth-year options picked up by their NFL teams.
Peter Skoronski, a first-round pick from Northwestern, didn't have the most fun interview with Atlanta coach Arthur Smith.