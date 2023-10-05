Kentucky congressmen file bill to protect future of bourbon industry in the state

ABC News

Sure, Democrats had little reason to trust Kevin McCarthy. From the House GOP impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden based on, by their own admission, allegations instead of actual evidence … to the fact that under McCarthy's leadership the country most recently came to the brink of a government shutdown and, before that, a credit default that could have shaken the world economy ... to McCarthy's comments on Sunday, blaming Democrats after they helped pass a temporary funding bill to keep Washington open ... on top of McCarthy's changing stance on Trump and Jan. 6 -- add all that up, and there has not exactly been mutual respect or a healthy relationship across the aisle. What could they still ask for in exchange for lending Republicans some votes in the ongoing intraparty fight -- with the House now leader-less and conservatives in disarray?