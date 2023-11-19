Kenton County police: One person in custody, another in hospital after shooting
Kenton County police: One person in custody, another in hospital after shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday sentenced a woman to 90 years in prison for the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in a case that sent investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer. Jurors deliberated for just over three hours before delivering the sentence for Kaitlin Armstrong, who investigators say tracked Wilson to the apartment where she was staying and shot her three times. They took only two hours on Thursday to convi
A bartender has been charged with the murder of a 27-year-old woman after she was found beaten to death with a fire extinguisher and her body was left on a construction site with a sandbag covering her head, police said. The suspect, Dino Rojas-Moreno, a 26-year-old bartender from Laguna Hills, California, was arrested after the body of 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin was discovered on Sunday at about 8:20 a.m. by a worker at a construction site in the 100 block of S. Coast Highway in Laguna Beach. Goodwin’s body was under a chain link fence on a construction site and a sandbag had been placed on her head at the time of the discovery, according to a statement released on Friday by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
The New York man has been sentenced to prison, prosecutors say.
Tiffanie Lucas is facing murder charges
Self-proclaimed "Queen of Canada" Romana Didulo — known for her QAnon beliefs — and her followers have left the Richmound, Sask., school they've been staying at for more than two months.Mayor Brad Miller said the cult left the school early afternoon on Wednesday. Earlier this week, villagers discovered through online coverage of the "Kingdom of Canada" cult's regular live streamed videos — which it posts on the app Telegram — that the group had a heater propped up on a propane tank in the school
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) called for an investigation of the House Jan. 6 Committee on Saturday after security footage from inside the Capitol was released, claiming that the committee selectively ignored evidence. “Why didn’t Liz Cheney and Adam Kizinger ever refer to any of these tapes?” Lee questioned on X, formerly Twitter, referring to video…
He is one of eight officers accused of sexually abusing inmates at the all-female California prison, feds say.
EDMONTON — The president of the University of Alberta says the school has replaced the director of its sexual assault centre over its endorsement of an open letter that questions the validity of sexual assault claims against Hamas during its deadly incursion into Israel last month. Bill Flanagan issued a statement on Saturday saying the director's personal views "do not in any way represent those of the University of Alberta, and the use of the centre's name in endorsing the letter was "improper
The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a triple stabbing that took place on the city's west side more than a year ago.The stabbing happened after a fight broke out at a restaurant near Oak Street and West Broadway on Oct. 30, 2022, according to investigators. Three people were stabbed and a fourth was assaulted.Police say when they arrived at the scene, the people responsible had fled."Investigators from VPD's major crime sec
A Calgary man who fatally shot his mother was handed a life sentence Friday with no chance of parole for 10 years.Earlier this month, Levi Romeo Mitchell, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Deborah Ann Mitchell, who was killed on Oct. 30, 2021.On Friday, Justice Blair Nixon called Levi Mitchell "a person with a serious criminal past" but also noted "he is a man who does not and cannot operate at the level of a normal 31-year-old because of his FASD (fetal alcohol spectrum
MONTREAL — An influential organized crime leader has been killed in a daytime shooting in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, southeast of Montreal. Police did not immediately identify the victim but The Canadian Press has learned he was Gregory Woolley, who has long been associated with the Hells Angels biker gang as well as with the Mafia and street gangs. St-Jean-sur-Richelieu police responded to a call of shots being fired at around 10:30 a.m. in a parking lot located near a health-care facility, and fou
Toronto police say they have seized 551 kilograms of cocaine and 441 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in a drug bust they describe as the largest in the force's history.Seven people, of the Greater Toronto Area, have been arrested and charged in connection with the illicit drugs, according to Supt. Steve Watts of the organized crime enforcement drug squad. Two of the accused are still in custody, he said, while five have received bail."The drugs were destined for the streets of Toronto and b
Stolen checks were posted for sale on the Telegram channel OG Glass House, U.S. prosecutors said.
One of the children is in critical condition while the others are stable, police said.
The girl’s body was found 40 miles from her home, Arizona officials said.
REGINA — Premier Scott Moe says a Saskatchewan Party legislature member has been kicked out of caucus and stripped of his appointments after being charged with obtaining sexual services. Moe said he learned Friday of the charge against backbencher Ryan Domotor and took immediate action. "Those in public office should be working to support vulnerable women, not exploit them,” Moe said in a statement. “There is absolutely no place in our government, nor frankly in the assembly, for someone who has
Judy Buenoano, aka “The Black Widow,” killed three people — her husband, boyfriend, and her son, who was just 19 years old.
With three criminal trials, four murder convictions and now, a stunning fifth arrest, Toronto's Markel family will likely see their push for justice for their son and brother stretch out past a decade.Respected law professor and father Dan Markel, who was born in Quebec and raised in North York, Ont., was in a relationship and by all accounts starting a new chapter in his life when he was fatally shot in his Tallahassee, Fla., garage. The July 2014 killing occurred about a year after a court den
A Toronto man has been arrested in connection with multiple hate-motivated assaults throughout the city, including a Saturday morning attack on worshippers outside a mosque, according to Toronto police. At about 6:40 a.m., police responded to reports of an assault with a weapon outside the Toronto Islamic Centre near Yonge Street and Davenport Road. In a news release issued Saturday, police said a man allegedly confronted several people, threw a rock at them and yelled slurs, then attacked them