Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sets up the nice finish
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sets up the nice finish, 01/09/2025
Baltimore has become a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball, Green Bay has a legit shot to upset the Eagles on the road, and why Vikings-Rams might be the coolest matchup of the weekend.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will try to defend their 2024 titles, but Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic loom large.
"The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time," the league said.
Is Love really in jeopardy of sitting Sunday, or is this just subterfuge from the Packers ahead of a playoff game?
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
With 118 ballots publicly available, here's where the voting stands.
Two NBA coaches have been affected by the wildfires in Southern California.
After a wild shot from Collin Sexton on the other end, Trae Young called game in Salt Lake City.
Lux adds an above-average lefty bat to a Cincinnati lineup that needed a boost and clears some room in the Los Angeles infield.
Who has a realistic shot of knocking off the Chiefs in the playoffs?
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
Matsuyama's record, TGL’s debut, Morikawa’s struggles, and is Tour Championship match play on the way?
Watson has played a total of 19 games with the Browns since signing a $230 million contract in 2022.
Some Super Bowl matchups are atrocious and unthinkable, some are transcendent and we should only get so lucky.
In today's edition: The NFL playoffs are set, Wemby reaches 100 career NBA games, "The Frozen Confines," the biggest wave ever surfed, Baker's Dozen, and more.
The Rams had something to gain in Week 18, but opted to sit Matthew Stafford.
Watson and Love both suffered injuries against the Bears as Green Bay sought to improve its playoff seeding.
Nabers became the Giants' single-season leader in catches despite uncertainty and upheaval at quarterback throughout the year.