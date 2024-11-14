Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sets up the nice finish
Jake Pope was seen jumping up and down with friends from high school after the game.
In today's edition: How the House-NCAA settlement is impacting Olympic sports, Winnipeg won't stop winning, NBA Cup tips off, CFP rankings revealed, and more.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a look at all the finalists for the 2024 MLB end-of-year awards, give an update on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, answer fan questions from the Bar-B-Cast mailbag and recap all the latest baseball news.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen shares some insights on some intriguing happenings across the league for Week 11.
Popovich, 75, had a stroke on November 2.
Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz react to the second edition of the 2024 College Football Playoff Rankings, discuss Heisman pretenders vs. contenders and preview the biggest matchups of Week 12.
Major League Soccer faces pressure to shift its season calendar to align with Europe's in order to maximize playoff exposure and synchronize with global transfer windows.
Klay Thompson couldn't quite lead the Mavericks to a win in his homecoming on Tuesday night.
Everything was set up for Flagg to deliver a signature moment on the Champions Classic stage, but the Duke freshman was unable to come through in the final seconds.
Jake Pope was seen jumping around with fans on the field after Georgia fell to Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday.
The Dodgers and Padres led the way with three Silver Slugger winners each.
One of the NFL's best slot cornerbacks got paid.
We'll take you through all of the court designs with a quick verdict that we can't promise will be serious.
