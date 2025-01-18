Kentavious Caldwell-Pope rises to block the shot
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope rises to block the shot, 01/17/2025
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope rises to block the shot, 01/17/2025
Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are rewriting the playbook for women's basketball by launching Unrivaled
The NFL will play a number of international games next season, including the Colts hosting in Berlin and three games in London.
Roki Sasaki isn't the only important player in this class. These five prospects could also make a big impact on their future teams.
College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
In today's edition: Contemplating Steph Curry's future with the Warriors, Canada has the recipe for breaking the Cup curse, dunk of the night (that didn't count), another athlete's home was burglarized, stadium trivia, and more.
Boopie Miller drained a contested 3-pointer right before the buzzer to lift the Mustangs past Virginia on Wednesday night.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
Phoenix acquired the 7-foot center in a deal with the Hornets on Wednesday.
The top American players just keep on winning.
The 2026 World Cup faces challenges as stringent U.S. visa policies and long wait times threaten to hinder global fan attendance.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
Golden State's veteran forward is in lockstep with the way the franchise has handled personnel decisions.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Broome is a national player of the year candidate for 15–1 Auburn.
All that was left after this season of revival was to showcase it when it mattered most. Instead, they looked worryingly similar to the Chargers of old.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.