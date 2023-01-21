Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with an alley oop vs the Indiana Pacers
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Denver Nuggets) with an alley oop vs the Indiana Pacers, 01/20/2023
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Denver Nuggets) with an alley oop vs the Indiana Pacers, 01/20/2023
HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against Argentina but conceded three late tries. The ninth-ranked Canadian women tied No. 4 France 12-12 and lost 33-7 to No. 1 Australia before facing No. 10 Japan in Pool B play. Olivia De Couvreur and Charity Williams scor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin
TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc
VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Evander Kane off long-term injured reserve ahead of their Tuesday night game against the visiting Seattle Kraken. Kane had been sidelined since sustaining a lacerated wrist in a Nov. 8 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kane has five goals and eight assists in 14 games this season. His return gives the Oilers' top-six forward group a significant boost as Edmonton looks to lock down a playoff berth over the second half of the NHL season. The Oil
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Doug Pederson got to know Andy Reid as a backup quarterback in Green Bay, then as his starter in Philadelphia, before coaching under him with the Eagles and helping him build the Kansas City Chiefs into the juggernaut they are today. “How many years is that?” asked Pederson, who is just a couple weeks shy of his 55th birthday. “That's a lot of years. That's 28 years, almost 30 years. So that's 30 years of my professional life that I've been influenced by him.” Not surpris
In a strange press conference, Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford refused to give head coach Bruce Boudreau his full support. Following months of instability and rumours, Boudreau should consider quitting his post before an inevitable firing.
NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke
The You Can Play Project, a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports, defended "those who do not wish to participate" as allies in hockey on Thursday.
DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he
VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson played his first six holes in 7 under, including consecutive eagles, and shot a career-low 10-under 62 at La Quinta on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm and four others after the first round of The American Express. The 23-year-old Thompson got off to a brilliant start by birdieing three of the first four holes and then making eagle on both par-5s on the front nine, Nos. 5 and 6. He made the turn in 8-under 28, the lowest fro
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Fox Sports personality exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time
PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f