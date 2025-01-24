Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with the 2 Pt

Giannis was the leading vote-getter among NBA fans for the second consecutive year.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
The Rockets held on for one of the least likely wins of the season after what looked like a disastrous finish.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
The Orioles' and Rays' offseasons leave something to be desired, but it's reasonable to expect a strong 2025 from this group.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
Butler won't play on Miami's upcoming road trip.
Glenn seems to thrive amid the chaos. And he will build a team that can do the same — which may be a prerequisite for a Jets franchise that seems mired in chaos.
Daniel Gafford will see more playing time in Lively's absence.
The Gulf Coast has been hit with record snowfall and brutally cold weather.
One of MLB's most adored figures, Suzuki's statistical accomplishments are staggering, and his success supercharged a Japanese talent pipeline that continues today.
The Buckeyes are +450 to go back-to-back.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the biggest game of the season as Ohio State beats Notre Dame 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Quinshon Judkins took a co-starring role as Ohio State got off to one of the most dominant offensive starts in national championship game history.
These NFL teams got booted out of the divisional round — what do they need to focus on this offseason?