Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks

Green will miss Friday's game against the Hawks.
The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $35,000 on Friday for shoving a camera person on the sideline after chasing a loose ball in a loss in Miami. Joe Dumars, the NBA's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine. Brooks shoved the person with 2:40 left in the second quarter of Memphis' 138-119 loss in Miami to the Heat on Wednesday night.
The NBA suspended Ja Morant for eight games, with eligibility to return Monday against Dallas. Despite missing Morant and injured Steven Adams, the Grizzlies have secured wins, maintaining their Western Conference contender status. This is the first ...
Anthony Davis put up strong numbers, but his key mistakes in the final seconds resulted in the Lakers losing Friday's game.
Anthony Edwards had eight points in eight minutes before his night was ended early by a painful ankle injury.
HoopsHype re-drafts the underrated 2011 NBA draft, headlined by Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.
Pascal Siakam had one of his best games in a while and every Raps starter scored in double-digits as Toronto beat the OKC Thunder for their second straight win.
The Nets guard had been a Klutch client his entire NBA career.
When Friday's game was in the balance, Fairleigh Dickinson never wavered. Purdue ran, hid and hoped FDU would collapse.
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Alabama has taken over as the national title favorite entering the second round.
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 14 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-111 on Thursday night, extending their season-high home winning streak to six. Jakob Poeltl had his third straight double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points and Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes each had 19. O.G. Anunoby scored 17 points for Toronto as all five Raptors starters reached double figures. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander s
Helene Elliott writes that while battling for a spot in the play-in tournament, the Lakers were their worst selves when they should be at their best.
The WNBA champion partnered with Under Armour and Stephen Curry for the "Protect This House" campaign
One of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history saw Purdue beaten, and FDU's coach now believes they "can do something even more".
Nikola Jokic took more of a scoring responsibility on Thursday as the Nuggets avoided losing five in a row for the first time this season.
Imman Adan is joined by Kashtin to provide their thoughts on Precious Achiuwa getting benched against the Thunder in favour of Christian Koloko. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed
I've always been a fan of March Madness. Growing up I remember watching UConn own it. Sure, I remember Stewie (Breanna Stewart) winning four in a row, but my first memory was when Stefanie Dolson helped the Huskies win.
The second round of the NCAA tournament starts Saturday.
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young's steal and layup with 45 seconds remaining protected Atlanta's slim lead and the Hawks took advantage of Golden State's continued poor perimeter defense on the road to beat the Warriors 127-119 on Friday night. Stephen Curry scored 31 points in Golden State's 10th consecutive road loss. The Hawks led 123-119 before Young's steal from Curry and layup stretched the advantage to six points. Young had 25 points with 12 assists. John Collins had 22 points and Onyeka Okongwu