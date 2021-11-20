Kent Bazemore with an and one vs the Boston Celtics
Kent Bazemore (Los Angeles Lakers) with an and one vs the Boston Celtics, 11/19/2021
Starting January 15, any unvaccinated professional or amateur athletes will no longer be able to enter Canada, said minister of public safety Marco Mendicino.
Fred VanVleet has played with a control on offence that has made him the steadiest member on the Raptors so far. Pascal Siakam, who is still in the midst of finding his game, could benefit from observing parts of VanVleet's game.
The White House called for "independent, verifiable proof" and the UN urged an investigation with "full transparency."
Collin Sexton banged knees with teammate Jarrett Allen earlier this month, and has been out ever since.
Bubba Wallace, Ja Morant, Robert Griffin III and Elizabeth Williams were among the first to speak out about the verdict.
The league Curry began to dominate relative to the one he conquered compared to now feels like three different NBAs — and he’s been a constant.
The NFL is investigating after a report alleged that Antonio Brown bought and used a fake COVID-19 vaccine card before training camp earlier this fall.
The Utah Jazz have a clear understanding of what they want to do on both ends of the court while the Toronto Raptors are still searching for consistency as they battle injuries. How long it takes to find themselves could decide their season.
The Blue Jays have three key areas to address if they want to make it back into the postseason. Here are some free-agent names that can help them get there.
Dallas Stars rookie and Minnesota native Riley Tufte had the red carpet ripped from underneath him right before his team's game against the Wild.
Two weeks after his electrifying 1-on-4 goal put the New York Rangers in a coffin, Connor McDavid absolutely barbecued the poor Winnipeg Jets (RIP).
No. 1: Money.
Berríos praised Toronto and the Blue Jays organization when he spoke to media for the first time since signing his seven-year extension.
The two hottest teams in hockey — the Maple Leafs and Ducks — push the Panthers, Capitals and Hurricanes for subjective supremacy.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James scored 23 points, but the rival Boston Celtics spoiled his return from a two-week injury absence with a dominant 130-108 victory on Friday night at TD Garden.
Corral said Friday night that Saturday's game would be his final home game at Ole Miss. He could be the top QB taken in the 2022 NFL draft.
"Why would I need a wheelchair if I pooped my pants? You don’t sit down on your poop, right?”
It's been seven months since Terrence Clarke's death.
Chris Carson has played in just four games this season while dealing with neck pain.
Unvaccinated professional and amateur athletes will no longer be able to travel to Canada as of January 15, minister of public safety Marco Mendicino said on Friday. Currently, NBA and NHL players who have yet to receive one of Canada's approved COVID-19 vaccines are able to enter the country under a national interest exemption. But Mendicino said that is changing due to the wide availability of vaccines. "As of January 15th, there will no longer be an exemption in place for professional and ama