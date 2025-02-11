Kenrich Williams sets up the nice finish

The Mavericks' top four big men, including new star Anthony Davis, are now all dealing with injuries.
On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent and the Athletic's Fred Katz talk the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets trade being rescinded and if the Lakers are a threat to win the Western Conference. Later the two discuss Jimmy Butler's instant fit with the Golden State Warriors and Tee Morant being ejected from a Memphis Grizzlies game.
The Baseball Hall of Fame chooses which cap a player will wear on his plaque, though the inductee has input, and many have opted for a blank cap.
Scott Pianowski kicks off his fantasy baseball tiers for each position, starting with the catchers.
Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore have been in a legal fight with Glen Taylor over their purchase of the two franchises.
The most memorable, and most painful, commercials from the Super Bowl were a diverse bunch.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie continues our position preview series with the outfielders.
Six sacks, 35.7% dropback success rate, 226 net passing yards and 2 interceptions on the best quarterback in the world. Without any blitzes. That’s the story of the game.
Jalen Hurts finally got his moment in Super Bowl LIX.
The Eagles are Super Bowl champions for the second time.
Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to go on tour together later this summer.
Chiefs fatigue spilled over into Chiefs disdain during pregame introductions at the Super Bowl.
The New Orleans native kicked off Super Bowl LIX with the "Star Spangled Banner" on Sunday, which once again brought Chris Jones to tears.
Sunday's Super Bowl was decided by a handful of big plays by the Eagles, most of them on defense.
Jalen Hurts has already been fined this season for wearing illegal cleats.
Donald Trump golfed with Tiger Woods on Sunday morning before making the trek to New Orleans.
We had an officiating controversy right off the bat at the Super Bowl. And, of course, it favored Chiefs.
Mavericks fans gathered outside of American Airlines Center on Saturday, calling for GM Nico Harrison to be fired
DeAndre Hopkins hasn't been a big part of the Chiefs' offense.
Vic Fangio is trying to win a Super Bowl ring for the first time.