Kenrich Williams with the hoop & harm

Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.
Madrid, Spain, and Berlin will also host NFL regular-season games in 2025.
Watson tore his Achilles for the first time on Oct. 20 against the Bengals.
Christian and Alexis bring on USMNT legend Tony Meola and Apple TV Keith Costigan to chat the state of MLS ahead of the 2025 season. Then, Christian and Alexis have 19 season MLS veteran Dax McCarty join the show to look back at a decorated career that includes beating Messi. Later, Christian and Alexis eact to news in Europe including West Ham sacking head coach Julen Lopetegui as well as Tottenham and Newcastle taking the lead in their Carabao Cup semifinal ties.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
Fans can start buying tickets for Vikings-Rams on Friday.
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will try to defend their 2024 titles, but Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic loom large.
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes one last look at the wide receiver position as we turn our attention to 2025.
The development of QB Caleb Williams will be a big factor in the decision. But the team will weigh a coach’s offensive background alongside the staff he brings in, the scheme he envisions and the culture he can build.
Now that the regular season is over, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald check back in with their fourth mock draft of this cycle — with QBs going first and second overall.
Feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of NFL interview news? Let Yahoo Sports help.
We'll find out the first national title game participant on Thursday night.
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
Watson has played a total of 19 games with the Browns since signing a $230 million contract in 2022.
Matsuyama's record, TGL’s debut, Morikawa’s struggles, and is Tour Championship match play on the way?
The Bison have won those 10 titles over the past 14 seasons.
Christian and Alexis react to Liverpool’s shocking draw against Manchester United. Then, Christian and Alexis recap all the other big matches around Europe including Arsenal’s draw to Brighton and Real Madrid’s comeback against Valencia. Later, Christian and Alexis react to the weekend’s viral soccer moments in Run That Back.
Jerod Mayo was one and done as Patriots head coach. Who will replace him?