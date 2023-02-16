Kenrich Williams with a block vs the Houston Rockets

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Jakob Poeltl's 30 points were one shy of a career high as he led the Toronto Raptors past the Orlando Magic 123-113 on Tuesday. Poeltl also had nine rebounds in his best performance since being traded to Toronto (28-31) last Thursday. He had a career-best 31 points for the San Antonio Spurs in a 117-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 15. Pascal Siakam added 26 points with four rebounds and six assists for the Raptors, while Fred VanVleet scored 10 and had a season-high 15 a