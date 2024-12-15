Kenrich Williams with a 2-pointer vs the Houston Rockets
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both looked like superstars in the NBA Cup semifinals.
That was certainly an ending in Warriors-Rockets.
Arnold played in 10 of Oklahoma's 12 games this season.
Hunter is the fifth non-QB to win the Heisman in the 2000s.
Let’s take a look at some things to keep an eye on in each of our two semifinal tilts.
Embiid has suffered orbital fractures on each side of his face during his career.
The Yankees acquired a shutdown closer. The Brewers acquired a reliable starter, as well as a promising prospect.
The 30-year-old Williams recorded 65 saves for the Brewers over the past three seasons.
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins saw a fan in the stands and tossed him a football following a Nov. 24 touchdown against the Titans. The move earned him a fine by the NFL.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 15.
The Thunder shut down the Mavericks.
Producing the halftime show is the most high-profile responsibility on which Jay-Z and the NFL partner. Roc Nation helps to select performers for key acts including the Super Bowl halftime show.
Bill Belichick is officially heading to Chapel Hill. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest coaching change of the 2024 cycle and break down how the Super Bowl winning coach will impact the future of College Football.
The NFC West rivals square off in a game with playoff ramifications, in both fantasy and reality.
Fantasy football managers will need all the help they can get in Week 15, so Scott Pianowski has some under-rostered options that could do just that.
Here's a look at Week 15 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
There's a great chance a quarterback will not lift the trophy for just the fifth time in the 2000s.
Bidding for the game-used ball has already surpassed $12,000.
After the league’s recent games in Munich and Frankfurt, the NFL will host a regular-season game in Berlin for the first time in 2025.