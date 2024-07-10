Kenneth Lofton Jr. gets the And-1

- Advertisement
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
Spain will face the Netherlands or England in Sunday's final.
The Panthers confirmed two days ago without explanation that Wilson was no longer with the team.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Saturday's fights were a case study in boxing's dual reality where ex-MMA stars delivered an action-packed sideshow while the so-called future of the sport had fans leaving early for the exits.
Fred Zinkie breaks down the best options to stream ahead of the All-Star break.
Running down the top stories in the world of golf, including the mystery of Jordan Spieth.
Half of the 64 All-Stars named Sunday are first-time honorees. Here's how they all got here.
"They've gotta fit in to play around me."
Sixty-four players have been named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Teams.
Red Bull's lead in the constructor's standings is smaller than Verstappen's lead in the driver's standings. Can either Ferrari or McLaren take advantage? Or will Mercedes spoil their efforts?
With less than three weeks to go until the 2024 Olympics open in Paris, it remains unclear how many Russians will actually participate — but it won't be many.
The battle between the NWSL's top two teams didn't disappoint.
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed in an auto accident, along with former Maryland player Isaiah Hazel and ex-Penn State player A.J. Lytton.
Lionel Messi missed his penalty, but goalkeeper Emi "Dibu" Martínez saved two penalties to send Argentina to the semifinals and eliminate Ecuador.
Bearman finished seventh while subbing for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this season.
It's a tradition unlike any other: the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July. But the event looked a bit different this year, with Joey Chestnut out of the event due to a contract dispute.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.