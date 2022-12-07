Kenner Discovery receives more bomb threats

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, one day after he cleared the NFL's concussion protocol for the second time this season. Stafford already had been ruled out for the Rams' home game against Seattle on Sunday due to a neck injury. The Super Bowl winner will now be sidelined for at least four games, and his season could be over. Stafford has missed two of the past three games for the Rams (3-8), whose title defense se