Kendrick Nunn with a last basket of the period vs the Charlotte Hornets

Kendrick Nunn (Washington Wizards) with a last basket of the period vs the Charlotte Hornets, 02/08/2023
The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are all swapping point guards.
The pair, who have been together since high school, officially tied the knot in 2013
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar told Shaquille O'Neal he was on his side despite concerns the former Lakers captain never gave O'Neal advice during his career.
TORONTO — Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby will not be in the lineup when Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Anunoby sprained his left wrist in the Raptors' 129-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27. "O.G. is on the court doing some work," said Toronto head coach Nick Nurse. "No contact yet or practice, but he's progressing well. That's where we are." Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game this season. His 2.1 steals per game are tied with J
LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers superstar could break the record as soon as Tuesday.
“LeBron has the best memory ever,” Channing Frye, a former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, told Yahoo Sports.
JAY-Z congratulates LeBron James on breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record of 38,387 total points during the Feb. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace Phoenix’s Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men’s national team coaching staff for this year’s World Cup and next year’s Paris Olympics. Lue joins head coach Steve Kerr of Golden State and fellow assistants Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat and Mark Few of Gonzaga on the staff.
Hockey fans are mostly united in their disappointment with recent NHL All-Star formats but this season's edition brought criticism from some of the league's players, including Trevor Zegras, who tweeted a snooze emoji during the game.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown left Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a facial contusion after colliding with teammate Jayson Tatum under the basket. Brown took an elbow on the left side of his face in the final minutes of the first half. He got up slowly and walked immediately to the locker room, rubbing his left temple. The team announced at the start of the third quarter that he would not return. Brown is averaging 27 points and seven rebounds for
LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record in the third quarter of the Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles. On hand for the historic feat was James’ predecessor Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the two shared a nice moment to commemorate the occasion. In his first press conference after being traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving gave a less than satisfactory answer to the question of why he deleted his apology for sharing antisemitic content from Instagram and Aaron Rodgers revealed his surprising next steps in the decision making process of whether or not he will play in the NFL next season. Plus, LeBron let his emotions spill out and showed the world that he’s human, just like the rest of us.
Bronny and Bryce James were seated courtside when the basketball legend broke the league's all-time scoring record.
The Pelicans star has been out since early January with a hamstring injury.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley strongly defended her top-ranked Gamecocks on Tuesday following critical comments by UConn coach Geno Auriemma two days earlier. Auriemma said after the top-ranked Gamecocks' 81-77 victory that Huskies guard/forward Lou Lopez Senechal had bruises on her body from the game.
Dwyane Wade and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith will act as team captains for the game in Salt Lake City, Utah
LeBron James owns the NBA scoring record, but what former record holder Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has done on and off the court still makes him one of a kind.
The San Antonio Spurs have acquired Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round draft from the Miami Heat, with the teams finalizing that deal Tuesday. The Spurs will receive Miami's second-round selection in 2028. The Heat got cash considerations, plus more importantly, some newly opened financial flexibility — since they're not taking any salary back — as well as a roster spot.
James kept learning, changing and adapting as a scorer as he approaches Kareem Abul-Jabbar's all-time mark and basketball immortality.
“I just don’t like the narrative, every time we’re successful, that we’re called something other than players who are locked in.”
"When we were getting our heads beat in by UConn for all those years, I said nothing.”