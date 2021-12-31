Kendra Bentley off to a hot start with Santaluces
Santaluces junior guard Kendra Bentley is averaging 30 points per game which has her near the top of the list nationally in scoring.
Anthony Duclair scored twice, Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and four assists, and the Florida Panthers romped to a 9-3 rout of the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning.
Antti Raanta made 26 saves, Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes excelled on special teams in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
The Ontario government has capped the crowd size for indoor venues at 1,000 spectators or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.
Christina Marleau took to Twitter to narrate the nightmarish story, which thankfully turned out well for the family.
Travis Howe and Nico Blachman decided to square off at centre ice even before the first whistle.
Becky Hammon will replace Bill Laimbeer in Las Vegas.
From Shrunken Conor Garlands to hot mics, to bucketless EBUGs and legendary pressers, these are best viral NHL videos to bless our timelines in 2021.
"You see how people do die from this stuff."
The attack was reportedly part of a burglary at Cancelo's home.
It was not just the increased spread of COVID-19 that led to the cancellation of the world junior championship.
Ben Roethlisberger acknowledged something that has been hovering over the Steelers season.
Devin Hester holds the record for most career punt-return touchdowns with 14.
Fred VanVleet is making the most of his time away from the team.
From Jack Eichel to Super League, these were the most controversial moments of 2021 in sports.
From the Blue Jays' long-awaited return to Penny Oleksiak's Olympic triumphs, these were the most iconic moments in 2021 sports.
With the new year comes renewed hope -- regardless of the state of each Canadian team's current NHL season. The Zone Time crew discusses what each club North of the border should have on their list of resolutions for 2022.
The NBA postponed another game for virus-related reasons Thursday, raising the total to 11 pushed back so far this season while two more head coaches entered the league's health and safety protocols. Golden State's game at Denver was postponed because the Nuggets — through a combination of injuries and a newly discovered outbreak of the virus — did not have the league-minimum eight players available to start the contest. Had they played, the Nuggets would have also been without head coach Michae
Canada's Brendan Mackay saved his best run for last en route to winning the gold medal in the men's ski halfpipe World Cup on Thursday, leading a group of three Canadians to win medals in Calgary. The Calgary native scored 92.60 on his first run, 95.20 on the second and 97.00 on the final one, which was the best run in the entire competition. Mackay, 24, finished ahead of American Alex Ferreira whose best run was at 94.80, while fellow Canadian Simon d'Artois came a very close third place with 9
As The Rush prepares to enter 2022, we look back on one of our favorite things from 2021… Ted Lasso! Co-creator and star of the show Jason Sudeikis joins Jared on The Rush to talk about his evolution as a sports fan and why he plays it safe on the set of Ted Lasso.
If you had Pitt at +3.5, you were sitting in a great position. Until you weren't.