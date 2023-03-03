Ken Bruce bids farewell to Radio 2 after 31 years
When a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant's excitement almost got her carried away into breaking a rule, host Pat Sajak jumped in with a sharp reminder.
'Today' show fans received an update about co-host Hoda Kotb after being absent from the NBC morning show since mid-February. Read the latest news.
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Thursday’s Star Trek: Picard. It was a scene twenty years in the making — and it was “the hardest scene I’ve ever worked on,” Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas tells TVLine. Early on in this week’s episode, the reality of Jean-Luc fathering a son he never knew with […]
CNN will launch its new dayside lineup in April as CNN News Central, an effort to highlight its newsgathering and coverage of breaking stories and events. The network announced in January that the lineup would feature anchor trios in the 9 a.m. ET-noon and 1 p.m. ET-4 p.m. blocks. They will appear in newly designed […]
The former White House adviser spoke about "truth in the media."
Adele, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, and the Spice Girls have all turned down performance slots at King Charles III's coronation.
During a recent taping of 'Wheel of Fortune,' social media reacted to competitor Khushi's mistake with the phrase "fresh tropical fruit." Host Pat Sajak also shared his own thoughts about the incident.
Danielle Ruhl and her ex Nick Thompson were the first couple to get engaged on "Love Is Blind" season two. They divorced in August 2022.
British rock band announced a massive reissue of their legendary 1973 studio album
The Christmas Waltz stars are paired together for the third time on the network
It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. During Wednesday’s episode of “Chicago Fire,” Taylor Kinney’s Kelly Severide left town to go to “the best arson investigation training program in the world.” While he could have turned down the last-minute opening, the opportunity was too big to pass on. Kinney did not appear on the episode, […]
‘Just a friendly reminder,’ one fan said, predicting a puzzled reaction
Chris Pine also said he was "absolutely" not aware of any drama among his Don't Worry Darling cast mates, "nor really would I have cared"
Aerialist Aidan Bryant won 'AGT: All Stars' season 1. Unlike 'AGT,' he won't actually receive any prize money for winning the NBC show.
Ortega, who stars as Wednesday Addams, spoke about her experience working with the director while appearing on the latest episode of "Hot Ones."
Ke Huy Quan spent the pandemic auditioning for roles and missing out on jobs. The award-winning actor is now set to join Disney's hit series 'Loki.'
The heartwarming British drama returns for its 12th season starting March 19.
One critic accused the DC filmmaker of being ‘something of a professional liar’
The pair split after 11 years of dating in August 2022
Priyanka Chopra teamed with husband Nick Jonas on a new flavor for their popcorn company: "Mumbai Nights" is inspired by Indian spices.