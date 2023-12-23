Kelly Oubre Jr. throws it down!
Kelly Oubre Jr. throws it down!, 12/22/2023
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week, including Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.
With the Spurs in Chicago to play the Bulls, NBA No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama got to meet NHL top pick Connor Bedard.
The host weighs in on the big moments from the finale.
Musician Huntley from Team Niall won 'The Voice' season 24 in 2023, but fans of runner-up Ruby Leigh have a request from coach Reba McEntire after the finale.
CALGARY — Canada has released its 25-player roster for the 2023 Spengler Cup. The team features several players with NHL experience, including forwards Colton Sceviour and Chris DiDomenico, defencemen Jordie Benn, Ty Smith and Nathan Beaulieu, and goalie Aaron Dell. Hockey Canada made the announcement on Friday. Veteran NHL coach Bruce Boudreau will make his international coaching debut as head coach. The Spengler Cup will run from Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland. Canada is in a group with host
The Dodgers have struck again. Los Angeles is signing Japanese pitching star Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of sepsis related to dental health problems, according to a medical examiner's report released Friday. Williams, 36, died Sept. 12 after being hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician. The wide receiver played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was drafted out of Syracuse in 2010. His best season was as a rookie when he led the team with 11 touchdowns and had 964 receiv
ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden — Owen Beck scored twice as Canada beat Switzerland 6-2 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game Friday. Beck, the only player returning from Canada's championship-winning team from the 2023 world junior championship, scored the winning goal 28 seconds into the second period and capped the scoring with a short-handed goal midway through the third. Seventeen-year-old Maclkin Celebrini had two assists, but was also assessed a boarding penalty and game misconduct at 12:5
Wwhat does this grande dame of the stick and ba' game make of the current state of pro golf?
Aaron Rodgers’ rift with his family — including his younger brother Jordan Rodgers — dates back to at least 2014
New points changes from the Official World Golf Ranking will reward the best players ... and could show the way for LIV Golf.
Which lineup stalwarts should we temper expectations for in this, the semifinals week for many fantasy leagues? Kate Magdziuk reveals her list.
West Ham had an "extremely bad day" in their 5-1 defeat by Liverpool to exit the Carabao Cup in the quarter final, says Michail Antonio. It was the second time in 10 days the Hammers had conceded five goals in a match having lost 5-0 to Fulham in the Premier League earlier this month. Forward Antonio, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, joked it was all part of the plan on the Footballer's Football Podcast: "What we did was we went 2-0 down and thought 'we might as well let it go to five' because we want to build up that confidence for them to go 'yeah we beat West Ham, we got five there so no-one else is going to come close to us".
NFL Week 16 picks: Cowboys at Dolphins, Ravens at 49ers and a pair of upsets. Our previews and predictions for all 16 games
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 27 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 124-108 on Wednesday night. Chicago shot 54.5% from the field and had eight players score in double figures. Coby White had 17 points and reserve Ayo Dosunmu added 14. Nikola Vucevic had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his 16th double-double of the season. Despite the continued absence of All-Star guard Zach LaVine due to right foot inflammation, the Bulls
The reality star met the Giants quarterback when he hosted a meet and greet in East Hanover, New Jersey on Wednesday
Henry Cejudo thinks Leon Edwards would struggle with Islam Makhachev's wrestling.
In 15 NBA seasons, the Clippers' Russell Westbrook has never been named to an all-defense team. Would such an honor bring validation for him?
Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers spoofed ambulance-chasing attorneys on TV for kicks.
What Dolphins’ final injury report says