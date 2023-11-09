Kelly Oubre Jr. throws it down!

According to former Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas, he didn't even know about his beef with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.
Coby White recently spoke about taking charge from Zach LaVine and the team during the Chicago Bulls' win over the Toronto Raptors.
How Steph Curry and Chris Paul are working together; Curry's vocal leadership; rookie rebounding in an impressive class; and Dillon Brooks' new home.
How will the Blue Jays' offseason unfold? We'll keep you up to date all winter with the latest signings, trades and rumours.
The Oilers are off to an abysmal start to the season and members of the team are starting to lose their cool.
The retired offensive guard built a life post-football in Bozeman, Montana with his wife and four sons
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have hired Carlos Febles as third base coach and expanded the duties of bench coach Don Mattingly. The 47-year-old Febles joins the Blue Jays after spending 17 seasons coaching in the Boston Red Sox organization. He replaces Luis Rivera, who retired after last season. The native of the Dominican Republic managed more than 900 games in Boston’s minor-league system before joining the Red Sox as infield instructor in 2017. He served as Boston’s third base coach from
NEW YORK (AP) — At times, such as when James Harden raced up the floor and found a cutting Kawhi Leonard for a layup, it was easy to see why the Clippers' new four-star system can be so potent. Other times, such as when Russell Westbrook threw away a pass trying to get the ball to Harden to ignite a fast break as the Knicks were taking control, it appeared it might take a while before that happens. Harden scored 17 points Monday night in his first game of the season, but the Clippers fell too fa
The Oilers have placed struggling goalie Jack Campbell on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have decided two-time Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper is the team's first baseman of the future, which means the franchise also is moving on from slugger Rhys Hoskins. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Tuesday the front office and manager Rob Thomson came to the conclusion Harper was the best option at first base. The 31-year-old made 36 starts there this season after Hoskins tore his ACL during spring training. “W
TORONTO — Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Chris Edwards, no stranger to CFL discipline, has been suspended three games for setting off a melee in the dying seconds of Saturday's Eastern semifinal in Montreal. The league said Edwards was sanctioned "for striking opponents and for his part in inciting a non-football altercation." Five other Ticats and two Alouettes were fined for leaving the bench area and "engaging opposing players in a non-football altercation." The incident occurred with 43
Nobody on our 30 greatest UFC fighters list can lay claim to retiring undefeated except for Khabib Nurmagomedov, which puts him at No. 5.
The late NFL star shared a birthday with his only child
The Maple Leafs entered Monday's game against the Lightning with a few lineup tweaks, and each and every one of them bore fruit almost immediately.
Dillon Brooks has been a "luxury" for the Houston Rockets, according to new head coach Ime Udoka. Brooks has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2023-24 season with his new team. The native of Mississauga, Ont., is averaging 16.3 points per game on a blistering 59.3 per cent from the field, 56.5 per cent from three-point range and 93.8 per cent from the free-throw line through six games. This comes after a down year in Memphis during a contract season in 2022-23, with the Grizzlies opting not to
Randy Couture seems to indicate that he believes Dana White had something to do with the PFL's failed drug tests in Las Vegas.
Connor McDavid's start to the season has been downright miserable. Sure, the points have been there — if you're a mere mortal NHL player — with two goals and eight assists in nine games. McDavid's Edmonton Oilers, however, are one of the league's biggest stories a month into the campaign. And not for a reason they're proud of. Edmonton owns a disastrous 2-8-1 record, good for 31st overall, and looks a far cry from the Stanley Cup contender many believed the Oilers would be in 2023-24. The goalte
"I'm to that point where I’ve become the old, get off my lawn guy. I'm kind of there."
Though his Flames teammates downplayed his struggles after the game, Huberdeau's second season in Calgary isn't going any better than his first.
Belichick has the AFC's worst record. McDaniels was fired. And Garoppolo was benched. This all felt like the end of The Patriot Way, the greatest and most poorly replicated corporate doctrine in NFL history, now just paint over rust.