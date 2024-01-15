Kelly Oubre Jr. hammers it home

The Canadian Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 5-7, 6-3 on a mixed day for Canadians on Monday at the Australian Open. Auger-Aliassime, the No. 27 seed, needed four hours 59 minutes to complete the first-round victory, which ended just before 2 a.m. local time at Melbourne Park. He said he was proud of how he regrouped after missing a chance to close out the win in straight sets. "It was a struggle for me but at the end, I didn't want