Kelly Oubre Jr. hammers it home

The Ducks are the only undefeated team in the nation at 12-0.
The longtime Cowboys coach is one of the 20 highest-paid coaches in college football.
As the hot stove heats up and the winter meetings begin, here are 5 deals that make sense for both sides.
The Jets had injury news on a trio of stars.
Los Angeles has lost six of its last eight games. What is the franchise's path forward?
A playoff berth may not be on the line in the SEC title game, but rest and relaxation are.
Messi recorded 36 goal contributions in only 19 games for Inter Miami during the 2024 MLS season.
The bowl said that it'll choose from Arizona State, BYU, Colorado and Iowa State.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers an updated look at the NBA rookie landscape.
At some point, more is not better, and more than 12 will not be better.
Dalton Del Don identifies some of the most deceiving player stat lines ahead of Week 14 ... including Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's flukey TD production.
Kansas trailed the entire way on Wednesday night en route to its first loss of the season.
OSU's 3-9 record was the school's worst since 2000 and snapped an 18-year bowl streak.
The committee has been consistent in recent years not re-ordering teams sitting out on conference championship weekend.
Could Jeanty break the single-season rushing record?
All four NBA quarterfinal games will be played on Dec. 10 and 11 in Las Vegas.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down the latest College Football Playoff rankings, are joined by South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and preview the SEC, Big 10, ACC, Big 12 and Mountain West conference championships.
Weigman was the team's Week 1 starter but was benched in the Aggies' comeback win vs. LSU.
The Blazers have won seven games over Dilfer's first two seasons.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 defense rankings.