Kelly Oubre Jr. with a dunk vs the New York Knicks

The Raptors found themselves on the wrong side of several calls in the dying minutes of Monday's loss to the Nuggets.
Redick pushes back on Perkins’ commentary on Nowitzki, Nash and Jokic
A video shared on Instagram showed the Grizzlies point guard holding a gun in a nightclub
The Lakers star is injured, but he's playing games on Twitter to promote LeBron James Jr.'s career.
James Harden fell one rebound short of a spectacular triple-double as the Philadelphia 76ers got the better of the Indiana Pacers.
Amit Mann discusses Jeff Dowtin Jr.'s basketball journey and why the guard can be a valuable member on an NBA team for years to come.
Kyle Lowry will miss his 14th straight game because of knee soreness when the Heat hosts the Cavaliers on Wednesday. But there’s an encouraging update.
Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse discuss what occurred towards the end of the 4th quarter after Barnes was ejected by NBA official Scott Foster.
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 24 points, Michael Porter Jr. had 20 and the Denver Nuggets scored the last six points of the game to pull out a 118-113 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Aaron Gordon added 19 points for the Nuggets, who won their ninth in a row at home. They improved to 24-1 in their last 25 games at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of another triple-double. He had 17 points and 13 rebounds. “It was a great win, all business” Murray said. “We mov
The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses reports NBA Commissioner Adam Silver could be considered as a possible successor to Disney CEO Bob Iger.Editor's note: In this video we identified Dana Walden's title as Disney Co-Chairman, it is more accurate to identify her as Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus suggests a variety of waiver wire pickups to consider in Week 20.
Takeaways and details from the Miami Heat’s important win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Miami-Dade Arena.
When Pau Gasol joined the Los Angeles Lakers just over 15 years ago, the Spanish 7-footer banished his ego, redoubled his work ethic and immediately turned a struggling team into contenders who eventually became champions. Gasol and Kobe Bryant did it all together, and their numbers now hang side by side in the Lakers' arena. The Lakers retired Gasol's No. 16 jersey Tuesday night, honoring the genteel big man who spent the best seasons of his 18-year NBA career with Bryant in Los Angeles.
Lamar Stevens spent three quarters watching and waiting his turn. Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points and Stevens came off the bench to fuel Cleveland's fourth-quarter comeback with his hustle, leading the Cavaliers to a 118-114 win on Monday night over the Boston Celtics, who lost their second overtime game in less than 24 hours. Evan Mobley added 25 points and 16 rebounds for the Cavs, who improved to 7-0 in OT while avenging a loss in Boston five days ago.
Nick Nurse, Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes discuss how valuable O.G. Anunoby's defence has been lately and why he was assigned the defensive match up against Nikola Jokic vs. the Nuggets.
A series of troubling incidents, including allegedly beating up a teen and flashing a gun on IG Live, have put the phenom’s NBA future in doubt
DETROIT (AP) — Damian Lillard had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, securing his second triple-double of the season before the end of the third quarter, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 110-104 on Monday night. The dynamic guard scored 16 points in the first quarter to give the Trail Blazers a 31-18 lead, and they had little trouble keeping a comfortable margin against a banged-up and slumping team for most of the night. Detroit pulled within six points with 1:39 left
The Kings moved within a half-game of the Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a big win over the Pelicans.