Kelly Oubre Jr. with a dunk vs the New York Knicks

Local Journalism Initiative

Lawyers working for the B.C. government say they’re willing to strike to win the right to form their own union after negotiations with the province broke down last week. BC Government Lawyers Association president Gareth Morley said two weeks of private talks couldn’t end the impasse between lawyers, who want to form their own union, and the government, which wants most of the association’s members to join an existing union. The association’s 350 lawyers, who advise government on new laws and re