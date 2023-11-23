Kelly Olynyk with the hoop & harm

Reuters

A train derailment involving 16 cars, two of which spilled molten sulfur, sparked a fire north of Livingston, Kentucky, railroad operator CSX said on Wednesday, an incident that prompted an emergency declaration by authorities. "We will work together with local authorities to secure the area and safety is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan," the company said on its website. Giving initial details of the incident, which took place at about 2:23 p.m., it said at least 16 cars were involved, two carrying molten sulphur that lost some of their contents, which then caught fire.