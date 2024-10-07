Kelly Olynyk finishes through contact

The Chicago Bears offense looked like what fantasy football managers all expected it to in Week 5. But is it for real? Tera Roberts investigated.
28 drivers were involved in a crash with less than five scheduled laps to go.
The Connecticut Sun forced a Game 5 in their WNBA playoff semifinal series with the Minnesota Lynx with a 92–82 win in Game 4.
The 49ers led by 10 points in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold on.
Add a quarterback change to the ongoing drama in Las Vegas as trade rumors swirl around Davante Adams.
It's rare to see a 100-yard touchdown in the NFL. Two on the same day? That's unprecedented in league history.
Kyler Murray led the Cardinals on an epic comeback at the 49ers
No. 1 Alabama got knocked off. So did No. 4 Tennessee. And that wasn't close to the extent of the upsets during a wild day where nobody was safe from a stunning loss.
Washington got a win over Michigan nine months after they met for the title.
Clayton Kershaw may have pitched his last game in a Dodgers uniform.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
The Tigers were overwhelmed by the Aggies.
The Division Series continue with the National League Game 2s on Sunday.
It's time to check in on how the 2024 rookie class is stacking up for your fantasy football teams.
The Aces outscored the Liberty 21-6 in the third quarter.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski takes a look back at some of his biggest regrets in 2024 drafts.
Strom had been Arizona's pitching coach for the past three seasons.
Lionel Messi's unprecedented MVP candidacy challenges the history of U.S. pro sports, but his transformative impact for Inter Miami is undeniable.
Breaking down Milwaukee's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Breaking down Minnesota's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.