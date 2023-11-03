Kelly Olynyk with a 2 Pt vs. Orlando Magic

Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers beating the Clippers in a wild overtime thriller.
Toronto has ended its three-game losing streak, delivering its best performance of the young season against one of the NBA's best teams.
The NBA legend has two grandchildren: Gigi, 14, and Avery, 12
The singer and actor stepped out to watch the New York Knicks on Wednesday
Just five games into their campaign, it has already been a tale of two seasons for the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 35 points and 11 rebounds, Austin Reaves scored seven of his 15 points in overtime and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 130-125 victory Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 27 points and Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the short-handed Lakers, who beat their local rivals for the first time since July 2020 in the Florida bubble. The 17-time NBA champion Lakers hadn’t beaten the C
The Golden State Warriors have faced the Northern California rival Sacramento Kings 11 times in their last 17 games including preseason matchups. “That's probably never happened in the history of the NBA,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. Klay Thompson hit a 17-footer with less than a second remaining and the Warriors held off a second-half flurry by Sacramento for a 102-101 win Wednesday night.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although James Harden is a superstar joining a team already loaded with stars, the Los Angeles Clippers' top brass thinks he will thrive in their galaxy. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said Wednesday he isn't sure when Harden will make his debut following the blockbuster trade that brought the 10-time All-Star and 2018 NBA MVP home to Los Angeles from the Philadelphia 76ers. But Lue believes that when Harden plays alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook this seas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and the Philadelphia 76ers won in their first game since trading James Harden, beating the Toronto Raptors 114-99 on Thursday night. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tobias Harris each scored 23 points for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey had 18. Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 24 points and O.G. Anunoby had 16. Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak with a 130-111 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. The Raptors
The Lakers believed in Austin Reaves enough to reward him with a four-year contract worth almost $54 million. He will have to play better.
DALLAS (AP) — Grant Williams tied career highs with 25 points and seven 3-pointers and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls 114-105 on Wednesday night to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2004-05. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 24 and seven 3-pointers for Dallas, which led 99-98 with 4:08 left and put it away with 10-2 run. Luka Doncic, who went into play leading the NBA with a 39-point average, had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Doncic was 1 for 8 behind the arc. Kyrie Irving missed his second
DETROIT (AP) — Shaedon Sharpe scored 26 of his 29 points in the second half and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 110-101 on Wednesday night. Sharpe, of London, Ont., was forced to pick up his offensive game with Scoot Henderson missing the second half because of sprained right ankle. “They beat up on us in the first half, and I challenged my guys at halftime,” Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “We turned it around and Shaedon was incred
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 24 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who delivered the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets their first loss in five games this season with a 110-89 victory Wednesday in the first rematch of their first-round playoff series from last spring. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and eight rebounds and Mike Conley had 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting for the Timberwolves (2-2), who went 26 for 27 from the free-throw line and led from start to finish. Niko
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 23 and Fred VanVleet added 22 points and 11 assists as the Houston Rockets earned their first win of the season, 128-119 over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. The Rockets, who dropped their first three games, led by 18 points in the first half before letting the Hornets get back in it. But Houston used a big run in the third quarter to stretch its lead and withstood a late push by the Hornets for the victory. Houston was up by five points late in the fo
Walter Davis, the former NBA great and star of the University of North Carolina (UNC) basketball team, died on Thursday, according to UNC. Davis was 69.
Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, has a wedding "in the works" with Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife. He wants Michael to be the best man.
Keep an eye out for the NBA vet at your local drugstore, too.
The Nets finally found a way to finish a close game. After suffering a pair of early-season losses in heartbreaking fashion, Brooklyn delivered a dominant defensive effort down the stretch Wednesday in Miami — and got just enough offense from Mikal Bridges to clinch a 109-105 victory over the defending Eastern Conference champions. Bridges scored nine of the Nets’ final 11 points and assisted ...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Walter Davis, a five-time NBA All-Star who had his number retired by the Phoenix Suns, has died. He was 69. Davis was star in college for North Carolina where he played for the late Dean Smith. It was North Carolina, where Davis' nephew Hubert Davis is the Tar Heels' basketball coach, which announced Water Davis' death Thursday. The school's release said Walter Davis died Thursday morning of natural causes while visiting famil y in Charlotte, North Carolina. Walter Davis
Memphis can’t score, can’t shoot, can’t run, can’t defend, can't rebound and can’t stop turning the ball over. Other than that, things are going great for the 0-5 Grizzlies.