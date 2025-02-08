Kel'el Ware skies for the big oop

Fantasy hoops analyst Dan Titus examines some players who could have a bigger role down the stretch in his latest rookie report.
If the Eagles win Sunday, expect their investment in the trenches to haunt the Chiefs — and perhaps Reid, whose fingerprints are all over his opponent’s roster strategy.
The joke going around is this is the closest Khan and the Jags will get to a Super Bowl.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski continues our position preview series with the shortstops.
There's just one game left in the 2024 NFL season. Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski offers up his best plays.
Eli Manning won two Super Bowls but isn't in the Hall of Fame yet.
Jason Fitz, Gerald McCoy and Nate Tice break down Super Bowl LIX in a special crossover podcast.
Neither quarterback posted particularly eye-catching passing numbers. But is that really the best or only measure of good QB play?
Sterling and Shannon Sharpe — not Peyton and Eli Manning — are now the first brothers to be enshrined together in Canton.
Let's try to make sense of a wild NBA trade deadline.
First impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
Saquon Barkley provided the highlight of the NFL season when he jumped backwards over a Jacksonville defender. But it was hardly the first time he'd shown his leaping prowess.
The Eagles had the lowest pass rate in the NFL.
Nearly a third of the 36 chartered cars have new drivers in 2025.
The Lakers made another big splash by adding a promising big man to pair with Luka Dončić.
Roger Goodell has spent the week in New Orleans shaping the season expansion narrative, but it's still up to him and the team owners to convince the players to agree, which won't be easy.
There has been a slight movement on the total for Super Bowl LIX.
The reality is a lot of fans think the Chiefs get the benefit of a favorable whistle.
Jalen Hurts is back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
The Wolverines now have the No. 6 class in the country.