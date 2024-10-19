Kel'el Ware goes up to get it and finishes the oop
Kel'el Ware goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 10/18/2024
Kel'el Ware goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 10/18/2024
Major sports books will not offer bets involving NBA players making the lowest salaries in an agreement between the league and its betting partners.
The Mets forced a Game 6 with a 12-6 victory at home on Friday.
LeBron James will sit out the final two games of the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason.
Drivers have been able to earn an extra point for the fastest lap since 2019.
Beware of these six players with fantasy football bust potential in Week 7!
Breaking down Portland's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Seven of the eight drivers still alive in the playoffs are multi-time winners while the eighth driver has the best average finish of any driver in 2024.
With bye weeks here and injuries running rampant, fantasy football managers have to make some tough lineup calls. Tera Roberts outlines the scenarios for some key options.
Buehler turned back the clock in shutting down the Mets for four innings, and Ohtani homered to help put L.A. up 2-1 in the series.
The NFC North is one of the NFL's top feel-good stories. The Browns ... aren't. And the horizon doesn't look promising even after they move off of Deshaun Watson.
Edelman played all 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots.
Breaking down Washington's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus previews the Southwest Division ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
If a defense plays with 12 players in the final two minutes, the clock will now be reset.
Breaking down Memphis' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
"It seemed like the USA didn't want to play. It seemed like nobody wanted the ball," former USMNT star DaMarcus Beasley said. "Nobody's up for this moment."
Week 6 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 7. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 7 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
Breaking down Houston's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
The nominations, voted on by MLB managers and coaches, contain three finalists at each position, including a utility position.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 7 PPR tight end rankings.