Keldon Johnson sets up the nice finish

Oregon is hopeful that its leading receiver can return by the Big Ten championship game, scheduled for Dec. 7.
The Braves lose a big part of their bullpen, possibly for the entire 2025 season.
Cooper Flagg and Kon Kneuppel led Duke to a huge opening night win.
Outspoken Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly unloaded on the Yankees on his podcast, saying they were one of the worst teams in the MLB postseason.
The Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Chargers game Nov. 17 is now a "Sunday Night Football" matchup.
Popovich, 75, wasn't able to coach the Spurs on Saturday when they took on the Timberwolves.
What’s more fun than second-guessing NFL coaches? This week, let's take a look a decision made by Patriots' coach Jerod Mayo.
The Patriots appear to have found a suitable replacement for Tom Brady.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all the results from Week 9's Sunday action.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts looks at how some key late-round running backs showed their value in Week 9.
The Royals, Guardians, Mariners, Rockies, Brewers and Giants landed two Gold Gloves winners each out of the 20 overall winners.
Chepkirui defeated defending champion Hellen Obiri in the final stretch, while Nageeye pulled ahead of 2022 winner Evans Chabet for the win.
Five ranked teams lost to unranked teams on a chaotic first Saturday in November. It took a while, but madness has arrived in this college football season.
The passing combination of quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Jordan Watkins broke several Ole Miss records in a 63-31 win over Arkansas.
The Cyclones took the lead with just over two minutes remaining, but that gave the Red Raiders enough time to drive for the go-ahead score.
PSU's Elliot Washington II was called for taunting after stepping over OSU's Carnell Tate.
Three undefeated teams fell on Saturday.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey returned to practice on Thursday after completing his jury duty obligations.