Keldon Johnson with an and one vs the Washington Wizards

The Mavericks guarded the wrong side of the court. Mark Cuban tweeted it was the refs' fault.
"It would have f---ed with me if something were to happen to Ray and I didn't get a chance to amend this," Garnett said of his former teammate
As the season nears its close, the Raptors desperately need wins. But a trio of Canadians for the Pacers had different plans as they also made NBA history.
Seth Curry and Callie Rivers got married in 2019
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams is so done with the fouling, free throw disparity and talking about all the above.
Ja Morant played for the first time since March 3, coming off the bench for 17 points and five assists as the Grizzlies beat the Rockets.
Kyle Lowry may not be starting games anymore for the Miami Heat, but he is again closing games after returning from injury.
Remember when we wondered whether the Joel Embiid-James Harden partnership would work? Ha, that was silly.
Tee Morant celebrated his son's return to the Memphis Grizzlies by wearing a hoodie featuring an image of Ja Morant and the word "Redemption."
Here are three bonkers stats that show just how rare of a game Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell played Thursday.
In the very first episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine have lots of fun talking about the NBA news of the day and previewing the last few weeks of the season.
Ben Simmons had been dealing with left knee soreness, and hasn't played since Feb. 15.
C.J. Miles discusses Jeff Dowtin Jr. and why he's tired of seeing good players not get NBA deals because they aren't in their early 20's. Listen to the full podcast discussing Jakob Poeltl, Pascal Siakam's struggles, ways for the Raptors to generate more halfcourt offence, advice for Ja Morant and Miles playing alongside NBA players who didn't know how to play basketball on the 'Raptors Over Everything' feed.
Williams was frustrated after a Wednesday night loss to the Lakers.
The Mavs complain that a referee error cost them the game.
Watch how the Philadelphia point guard has assisted the team's supporting cast this season.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the first triple-double of his seven-year NBA career, leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 115-96 victory over the short-handed Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Ingram picked up three consecutive rebounds late in the third quarter to get to double-digits in that category. His 20-foot jumper and free throw put New Orleans up 88-79 with 36 seconds left in the third. The Pelicans' 11-5 run to start the final quarte
With Paul George out, look for Kawhi Leonard to bounce back in a big way against Oklahoma City.
The Heat Check podcast explains why Miami’s win against the Knicks was so important.
The Grizzlies All-Star returned to the team after nine games missed.