Keldon Johnson with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Phoenix Suns

Harden averaged 21 points (44/39/87 shooting splits), a league-leading 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds over 58 games last season.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden got his trade to the Clippers. The Sixers sent Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrušev to L.A. for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, K.J. Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 draft-pick swap and additional first-rounder from a third team, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the final details of the trade are not yet official. The 34-y
“I'll miss you forever and love you always,” Ryan Wolfe wrote Monday
The Flames have recorded a mere five points through their first nine games of the 2023-24 NHL season.
Charlottetown Islanders associate captain Lane Hinkley remembers looking up during a game in front of his hometown crowd in Sydney, N.S., a few years ago and seeing a boy with a No. 77 jersey and the name Hinkley on the back.The boy had a big smile on his face, Hinkley recalled."That is one of my proudest moments, and I'll never forget it," he wrote in an Instagram post Monday.Hinkley, 19, has been reflecting on his hockey career after a medical exam Friday revealed a lesion on his brain, ending
Josh Dobbs will be another option at quarterback for Minnesota after starter Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles.
Jack Nicklaus on playing golf: "I would like to go play again, I play so poorly anymore it's just really not any fun. And I run out of golf balls."
Magic Johnson becomes the fourth athlete to be worth $1 billion, joining Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and LeBron James. He says Kobe Bryant would've been the fifth billionaire.
Kelce and his squad lost without Taylor Swift in attendance, and the Denver hosts reminded them in postgame mockery.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Los Angeles Clippers trading for James Harden.
It’s been a grim start to the 2023-24 campaign for the Raptors, who are now 1-3 under new head coach Darko Rajakovic.
The San Francisco 49ers were at it again during Tuesday's NFL trade deadline day, acquiring former No. 2 overall draft pick Chase Young.
Elliott was integral to Lewis Hamilton’s string of world titles but Mercedes have won only one race in the last two seasons.
Now is the time when fantasy championship hopes are made or destroyed. Heading into your Week 9 matchup, here are some players to target in trades.
Royce Gracie, the most revered member of the most revered family in MMA history, made our list of the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time.
In a bizarre game where the Coyotes created their best offensive output in well over a year, their first line was also held off the scoresheet.
Perez’s race lasted just 14 seconds after he crashed into Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the opening bend.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 42 points in 30 minutes and the Golden State Warriors remained unbeaten on the road with a 130-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Chris Paul added 13 points off the bench, leading Golden State on a 13-1 run at the end of the third quarter that gave the Warriors a 98-78 lead. Zion Williamson helped New Orleans keep it close in the first half, but got into foul trouble in the third quarter and finished with 19 points for the Pelicans,
The San Francisco 49ers got some needed help for their struggling defense, acquiring edge rusher Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for a third-round draft pick. The teams reached the deal just before Tuesday's deadline with the 49ers sending Washington the compensatory pick they were set to receive at the end of the third round for losing Ran Carthon to Tennessee as general manager and DeMeco Ryans to Houston as head coach last offseason. Young will team up with his former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa to give the Niners (5-3) a formidable edge rushing duo and provide a needed boost for a team on a three-game losing streak.
PHOENIX (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts hopes major league teams consider signing his former teammate, pitcher Trevor Bauer, this winter. “It's something to think about,” Betts told the Los Angeles Times on Monday at the World Series in Phoenix. Betts was invited by Major League Baseball to Game 3 between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks to provide content for its cable channel and social media platforms. The Dodgers released Bauer in January after his unprecedented 324