Keldon Johnson with a 2-pointer vs the Denver Nuggets
A lucky bounce allowed the Toronto Maple Leafs to escape with a 5-4 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Young beat Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Michigan DL Aidan Hutchinson for the award.
Brandon McNally of the Cardiff Devils was suspended and fined after a wild sequence of events.
Familiarity shouldn't be an issue for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.
The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the Rangers.
After conceding the tying goal on the last kick of regulation, NYCFC rallied to stun the Timbers at Providence Park and win their first title.
Bishop has spent the last 14 months trying to return from surgery after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Max Verstappen landed the first big blow in his winner-takes-all title battle with Lewis Hamilton by seizing pole position for Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.
The Los Angeles Rams will look for revenge on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in just one of the many intriguing matchups of Week 14.
It's a do-or-die week for many fantasy managers. Here's Dalton Del Don's lineup advice for every game.
It's going to be awhile before we see Zion on the court.
Meyer's first season has been one mess after another, and NFL Network is reporting it's wearing on his team.
Brady Tkachuk scored his first career hat trick Saturday afternoon to lead the surging Ottawa Senators to a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Former NHL coach and current ESPN broadcaster John Tortorella went full Torts with an absolutely classic take on this week's viral Zegras-Milano tally.
Toronto said goodbye to Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but made some solid investments in its pitching corps.
The Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking to trade many of their core pieces. The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, have the assets and draft capital to make a deal happen. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Adesanya knocked out Whittaker in their first match.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 26 points and nine rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers delayed Stephen Curry’s bid to break Ray Allen’s career 3-point record in a 102-93 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Curry scored 18 points and shot 3 of 14 from 3-point range to move within six of matching Allen’s record. Curry’s next shot at the record is Monday night at Indiana in the second game of a five-game trip. He needed nine 3s against the Sixers to tie Allen’s mark of 2,9
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists and the Denver Nuggets avenged an earlier loss to San Antonio, beating the Spurs 127-112 on Saturday night. The Nuggets had a balanced effort two nights after their most lethargic performance of the season. Denver never led and were dominated in the paint and on 3-pointers in falling 123-111 to San Antonio on Thursday. The Nuggets were 20 for 43 on 3-pointers Saturday and matched their season high for made 3s. Denver’s