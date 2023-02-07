Keith Murriel Folo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were caught having a tense conversation during the 2023 Grammys and everyone's speculating on what was said.
After confirming her marriage to Taika Waititi, Rita Ora celebrated Grammy weekend with an intimate house party, where she performed her new single "You Only Love Me"
Ellie Beardsmore was worried if she'd 'be able to fully love myself or be intimate with someone again', but says the stoma bag ended up giving her more 'freedom' in life.
TwitterA high-profile Russian propagandist and hired gun was shot in the head at close range in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, according to multiple reports. The mercenary, Igor Mangushev, was injured at a checkpoint in the Russian-occupied region of Luhansk, and transported to a hospital. “He is still alive, but with such an injury, the prospects are not very good,” a Ukrainian journalist wrote on Telegram.The incident occurred early Saturday, according to the journalist, Denys Kazanskyi. Ru
Rubio wondered aloud why Biden "waited so long" to tell people about the Chinese spy balloon, but was called out by ABC's Jonathan Karl.
Kim Jong-un has not been seen in public for 35 days ahead of an expected mass parade in Pyongyang this week to celebrate the North Korean military’s 75th anniversary.
A family of three was found shot dead in their Pennsylvania backyard last week. Police are describing it as a suicide pact, citing handwritten notes.
REUTERSIt’s pretty safe to say the living members of Pink Floyd will never reunite. The decades-long feud between Roger Waters and David Gilmour, the iconic rock band’s dueling leaders, took a deeply personal turn on Monday morning when the latter’s wife, acclaimed novelist Polly Samson, took a very public swing at Waters. “Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-en
Megan Fox wears a white Zuhair Murad dress with a see-through corset featuring embellishment to the 2023 Grammy Awards.
'Star Wars' actor and '1923' cast member Harrison Ford met wife Calista Flockhart in 2002. Harrison and Calista got married in 2010. Read about their marriage and family.
Wilson brought Jake Heaps and a staff of personal trainers and coaches to Denver when he was traded from the Seahawks last offseason.
"Adele, meet The Rock. The Rock meet Adele. First time ever." This happened at the Grammys on Sunday, thanks to Trevor Noah.
The Arkansas governor, who's admitted under oath to lying to the press, will deliver the GOP's response to Biden's State of the Union address this week.
The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.
The Chinese spy balloon may have been carrying explosives in a huge payload “the size of a jetliner”, a top Pentagon official revealed on Monday.
Singer Marc Anthony and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 28
An Edmonton car salesman says the Kia dealership he recently left repeatedly ripped off customers, emboldened by a shortage of new vehicles in the pandemic. He says the dealership didn't sell vehicles at the advertised price, breaking the law in Alberta and several other provinces.
The Duke of Sussex has been called upon to give evidence in the defamation case brought by Samantha Markle against his wife, Meghan.
St. Johns County Sheriff's OfficeA Florida teenager has pleaded guilty to the brutal stabbing murder of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, according to reports.Aiden Fucci, 16, entered the plea ahead of jury selection for his first-degree murder trial in St. Johns County on Monday, CBS 47 reports.Fucci, who was 14 at the time of the alleged killing, stabbed Bailey 114 times before dumping her body in a wooded area near her home in St. Johns on Mother’s Day in 2021.Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey
If China pushes too hard, its own rhetoric may backfire if the US decides to send balloons or drones into Chinese airspace, said Julian Ku.