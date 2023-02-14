Keita Bates-Diop with an and one vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

The NBA's all-time scoring leader may not have gotten the reception he would have liked.
A 12-year-old girl's reaction went viral when LeBron James sat next to her during a Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors game.
Sarah McLachlan's Super Bowl ad for Busch Light is being called a "masterpiece." Watch it here.
The Beard had something to say on the Nets' latest drama.
D’Angelo Russell and the new-look Lakers figured things out on the fly to take down the defending champs on their home floor. Working to get in sync with his new teammates and eager to complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Russell communicated on the court all game long after rejoining his first team where he played from 2015-17. The Lakers picked Russell second overall in 2015 out of Ohio State.
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second baby, son Bronze, in late November 2022
"It was like slow motion. I wanted to throw my pom-poms and go on the field and rip his helmet off," Kostek recalled of the scary moment Gronkowski was hit
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players, including one Edmonton Oilers draft pick, have been suspended indefinitely as they're investigated for potential violations of team rules and the Western Hockey League's Standard of Conduct policies. The WHL made the announcement in a news release on Saturday prior to the Warriors game against the Regina Pats in Regina. The four players involved — defenceman Marek Howell, 16; forward Lynden Lakovic, 16; defenceman Max Wanner, 19; and goalie Connor Ungar, 21 — wer
Miranda Lambert showed her Super Bowl support for fellow Texan Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and some fans were not pleased.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2016 NBA draft class, headlined by Ben Simmons, Jaylen Brown, Brandon Ingram, Domantas Sabonis and many more.
Fox's Terry Bradshaw and ESPN's Chris Berman raise eyebrows with their inappropriate comments during Super Bowl 57 postgame coverage.
"Did Hurts snub the Chiefs?" USA Today asked.
Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl explains how the Raptors and Spurs are different in their schemes on offence and defence.
There aren't many occasions anymore when one can say Sidney Crosby did something in a game for the first time. The Pittsburgh Penguins' superstar received a game misconduct for the first time in his 18-year NHL career midway through the third period of a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The two-time league MVP was battling for position with Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson in front of the net and was knocked to the ice.
Volkanovski narrowly missed out on adding the lightweight belt to his featherweight title – a feat achieved by McGregor in 2016
The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to finalize a contract agreement with veteran swingman Danny Green, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday. A three-time NBA champion, Green began his pro career with Cleveland in 2009. The 35-year-old Green will sign with the Cavaliers if the sides can “work through details,” according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting on its interest in him.
The veteran Spanish driver dreams of claiming a third world title with the British team.
Dan Hooker has made a serious accusation against Islam Makhachev coming out of UFC 284 and claims to have proof.
What are the worst halftime shows in Super Bowl history? We have your list right here.
An extraordinary piece of skill in India has provoked debate