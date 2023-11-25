Keita Bates-Diop hammers it home

According to a new report, the Blue Jays could be in for a busy offseason, including a potential Bo Bichette trade.
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury wanted to rock an Indigenous-themed mask to honor his wife on Native American Heritage Night, and the NHL just said "nah."
Nylander's value has jumped significantly since the Leafs opened their season less than two months ago. Here's what his next deal might look like now.
Tony Romo needed to be reminded there was a football game going on after Dolly Parton's halftime performance.
Mahan mused that he could be the start of a trend of players enjoying shorter careers.
Defending champion Cameron Smith misses the cut at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship by nine shots, leaving him close to tears.
Novak Djokovic told a group of drumming fans of the Great Britain team to “shut up” as they tried to drown out his post-match interview after Serbia’s Davis Cup quarterfinal win on Thursday.
Harald Hasselbach, who won a Grey Cup and two Super Bowls over his professional football career, has died, the Calgary Stampeders said Thursday. He was 56. The family of the Dutch-born, Canadian-raised defensive lineman said Hasselbach had cancer, the Stampeders said in a release. Hasselbach, who attended South Delta Secondary School in Tsawwassen, B.C., and the University of Washington, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stampeders in 1989. He played 50 games for Calgary from 1990-'93, helping
Mercedes star Hamilton has accused his rival team’s principal Horner of “stirring” the pot.
The Sabres rookie has blown away expectations, and his dazzling first career goal won't be putting a damper on those anytime soon.
As many suspected would be the case, it's off to "Robidas Island" for the laboring Leafs defenseman.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay attacked a Black, female ESPN reporter after she criticized his "rich, white billionaire" privilege.
Elite athletes generally require six to nine months of rehabilitation before they’re ready to return after Achilles surgery, according to experts.
Purdy wasn’t perfect or as clean as in the 49ers’ prior game. But his impact was greater than his box score suggests. And Purdy’s under-the-radar contributions can change the 49ers’ calculus against the Eagles.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has returned to the team and will be behind the bench for Friday's road game against the Florida Panthers. Bowness took a leave of absence a month ago after his wife had a seizure. Associate coach Scott Arniel served as interim head coach while Bowness was away. A Jets spokesman confirmed via email on Friday that Bowness had returned to the club. The team also posted video clips on social media of Bowness at the morning skate and shaking hand
A blow that seemed to be inadvertent against an official led to an ejection.
The Boston Bruins have played less than 20 games, but they are already clear favorites in the Atlantic Division.
Novak Djokovic tells a group of British fans to "shut up" after Serbia knocked Great Britain out of the Davis Cup quarter-finals.
The NBA says it is investigating an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl. In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated. Giddey is an Australian who turned 21 in October. “We’re looking into it,” Michael Bass, an NBA spokesman, said Friday. Giddey had no comment when
Luke Rockhold has an option for one more fight on his BKFC contract, but David Feldman doesn't plan on exercising it.