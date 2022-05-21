Keiser men's golf takes the NAIA national title
Keiser men's golf won its first ever national championship on Friday.
Keiser men's golf won its first ever national championship on Friday.
The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.
EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C
MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul
TORONTO — Brendan Shanahan got his housekeeping out of the way quickly. In the wake of another playoff failure, the president of the Toronto Maple Leafs told reporters at the team's annual post-elimination media availability — once again far earlier on the calendar than anyone associated with the organization hoped — that general manager Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe would keep their jobs. "Extremely disappointed," Shanahan stated in his opening remarks Tuesday. "We're not going to mak
VANCOUVER — In the midst of a goaltending crisis, the Vancouver Whitecaps are turning to outside help. Niko Giantsopoulos, a 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., is being loaned to Vancouver from York United of the Canadian Premier League. He's scheduled to play a match with York United Friday evening against Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., and is being loaned to the Major League Soccer's club for Saturday through Monday so he can play in Vancouver's match with Charlotte FC on Sund
OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r
There's a sport in Iran where women are still forbidden to play, but this woman is breaking this taboo to bring some change!
There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991
It means staying up until 4:30 a.m., but Steve Rock is cheering for the Calgary Flames from Ukraine. Rock, 34, was travelling in Europe when Russia invaded Ukraine. He wanted to find a way to be useful, so after several difficult conversations with family and friends, he decided to become a volunteer with organizations working in the war-torn country, including Calgary-founded Helping Ukraine Grassroots Support (HUGS), which provides aid to the country. Rock now distributes essential food and me
MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound off an initial Elias Lindholm attempt and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames
The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.
After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.
Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a
EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M
TORONTO — The cooling off process continues for the CFL and CFL Players' Association. As of Monday, the two sides hadn't rescheduled contact talks after negotiations broke off Saturday, hours before the collective bargaining agreement was set to expire. That put players on seven of the league's nine teams in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday. Both the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks opened training camp as scheduled Sunday. Their players won't be in a legal strike position
American rapper J. Cole will be taking his basketball talents to Canada. The CEBL announced Thursday that the 6'3" guard, born Jermaine Cole, has signed a deal with the Scarborough Shooting Stars to continue his professional basketball career. Cole, 37, is set to begin his second consecutive pro basketball stint after playing with the Rwanda-based Patriots BBC of the Basketball Africa League last season. The rapper recorded five points, three assists and five rebounds in three games before leavi
It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.