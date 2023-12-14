Keiser football focused on national title
Keiser football finds themselves 1 win away from a national title.
Former "Sunday Night Football" commentator Al Michaels is out at NBC.
Roger Goodell stood up for NFL officials when asked about their offsides call against Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows he didn’t show great sportsmanship Sunday following the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
This season, like most after Tom Brady left New England, has been rough for the Patriots.
HoopsHype ranks the five NBA players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
Former Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back when talking about the team's culture and the decision-making of head coach Mike Tomlin.
BBC Sport looks at who is in the Champions League last-16 draw, when it is and how it works.
The Dallas Cowboys top defensive player continues to say he’s being held. There isn’t much he can do about it.
Reports claim that Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson turned down a two-year, $48 million deal to stay with the Warriors. What is he worth?
The former NFL stars joked about their infamous tossing of the Lombardi trophy across boats after winning Super Bowl LV
MONTREAL — Sidney Crosby had Mark Recchi as a mentor when he entered the NHL in 2005-06. On Wednesday night, Sid the Kid matched his former teammate on the all-time scoring list — and it won’t take long to pass him if the game was any indicator. Crosby put on a show with two goals and an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins came back to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a never-ending 12-round shootout. "It goes by really quick,” said Crosby about his career. “To be in company with Recchs, havin
NFL scoring is down league-wide for the third season in a row. Here's a look at the toughest defenses in 2023.
One of golf's most recent cheating controversies involved a golfer at a PGA Tour Canada tournament admitting that he lied on his scorecard.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face and received a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection. The league announced the penalty handed down by operations chief Joe Dumar and said the suspension begins immediately. “He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play,” the league said. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/h
Need to dig deep in a must-win Week 15? Scott Pianowski offers up a list of his top fantasy sleepers.
A skier at Heavenly Resort in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday captured footage of his near-collision with a large black bear that charged in front of him as he descended the slope.
Tomlin called Pickens' frustrations a "non-issue" last month.
Longtime Giants star Buster Posey says the perception of San Francisco may be hurting the team in free agency.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo exchanged heated words with members of the Indiana staff and raced toward the Pacers' locker room Wednesday night as teams squared off in a hallway in a dispute over the game ball following Milwaukee star's franchise-record 64-point performance. After Milwaukee’s 140-126 victory, Antetokounmpo had an animated discussion with Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton and other Pacers before rushing from the court toward the Indiana locker room, seemingly in search of t
Connor McDavid has played for five coaches in his nine NHL seasons. He's watched four walk out the door. "It's very hard," the Edmonton Oilers captain said of a bench boss getting fired. "Professional sports, people sometimes forget the human side of it. There's a relationship there. "These are people with families and it's hard." It's also a part of the high-stakes game. But how does the relationship change between a player, especially one in the leadership group like McDavid, who experienced J