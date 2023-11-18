Keir Starmer opens up on 'biggest concern' if he becomes prime minister
Keir Starmer opens up on 'biggest concern' if he becomes prime ministerThe News Agents, Global
Keir Starmer opens up on 'biggest concern' if he becomes prime ministerThe News Agents, Global
Residents in some of the city's leafier enclaves have gone decades without having to pick up fallen leaves thanks to a specialty collection service.But now — if they want the city to keep collecting — they'll need to do more than just rake."People are furious," said Coun. Stephen Holyday (Etobicoke Centre)."They've relied on this service and valued this very good service for many, many decades and it abruptly comes to an end."Since leaf burning was outlawed in the 1960s, residents in Etobicoke,
The anchor pushed back at Scott Gessler after he declared that the former president made one effort to "prevent" violence at the Capitol.
It was not only Israel which was unaware in advance of the atrocious October 7 attack. Iran’s supreme leader has accused Hamas of not giving any prior warning. And Hizbollah fighters were reportedly not even on alert in villages close to the border. “We woke up to a war,” a Hizbollah commander said. There is, as the saying goes, no honour among thieves.
Gag order was issued after Trump made series of false and disparaging remarks about chief clerk
The key defense witness appeared stumped when asked how much Trump was paying for his testimony.
Former president complains about ‘living in a very corrupt country’ after Biden expected to face critical report but no charges in special counsel probe into handling of classified documents
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh became the second prominent Canadian politician to call out Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu for running what Singh describes as an “extremist government."
A Colorado judge on Friday issued a stunning ruling that fell just short of removing former Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban.
The 2024 presidential election is less than a year away -- and the economy is going to be a top issue for most Americans. Half of Americans say their financial situation is worse off than it was three...
Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, was said to have observed “the guerrilla must swim in the people as the fish swims in the sea”.
Speaking to reporters in Ontario on Friday, Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre praised a federal court decision overturning the government's ban on single-use plastics, calling the ban "unscientific" and saying the focus should be on improving recycling measures to address the use of plastics in storing food.
CNNVivek Ramaswamy wasn’t going to let Donald Trump be the only Republican presidential candidate to deploy the loaded term “vermin,” saying on CNN Wednesday night that the word also applies to homeless people in San Francisco. Ramaswamy was asked by CNN Newsnight anchor Abby Phillip if Trump’s use of “vermin” echoes the rhetoric of Nazi leaders, as historians have noted. “This is a classic mainstream media move: pick some individual phrase of Donald Trump—focus on literally that word—without ac
Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) believes Russia is fueling tensions in the Balkans, according to spokesman Andriy Yusov on Nov. 18.
Israel's war with Hamas takes centre stage as Turkey's leader meets Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.
Since the Hamas atrocities of 7 October, the US Navy has been proactively moving large numbers of warships around the Middle East with a view to deterring other regional actors from joining in the Hamas-Israel war. It has been a display of maritime manoeuvre at its most fundamental and effective – two nuclear powered aircraft carriers with air wings the size of most air forces, nine cruisers and destroyers and an unknown number of submarines: all essentially warning Iran and her terrorist proxie
Russian propaganda has taken an unusual turn by actively promoting participation in the Avdiivka assault as if it were a thrilling tourist adventure, rather than a direct ticket to hell.
Adam Kinzinger joins The Lead.
The Alabama senator is wearing down the patience of many of his colleagues, who have stalled on accepting Democrats’ solution.
ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl joins CNN’s Erin Burnett to discuss newly released audio from his 2021 interview with former President Donald Trump. Karl’s new book, “Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party,” is out now.
The GOP presidential candidate relentlessly talked down to Abby Phillip in a CNN interview.