Keider Montero K's five
Keider Montero strikes out five Twins over his five innings of work in his start against Minnesota
More than 750 additional scholarships are coming to college sports.
Members of the French military raised the flag during the ceremony, but appear to have raised it upside down.
The 2024 Olympic opening ceremony also included performances from artist Aya Nakamura and metal band Gojira.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Your UFC 304 primer is here ahead of Saturday's madness in Manchester.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
The Diamondbacks sent a pair of prospects to Miami on Thursday in exchange for the 6-foot-7 reliever.
Hello from Paris! Starting tomorrow, this newsletter will become Olympics-themed for the duration of the Summer Games.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman wonder if the Pirates are wasting a prime winning opportunity with Paul Skenes, the challenges the Yankees and Mets both face in trying to improve their rosters and answer some listener emails.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the top storylines coming out of ACC Media Days on Monday. They start with a pitch to the ACC to become their version of Paul Finebaum's show. Afterward, they reacted to comments made by ACC commissioner Jim Phillips regarding the state of the conference with realignment and competition with the Big 12.
Reddick was traded to the Jets from the Eagles on April 1.
Tempers flared, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected. But it didn't spoil another great night for Witt.
Jordan Love wants that big money promise before he puts his body on the line.
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies will miss eight weeks after suffering a fractured left wrist on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Max Fried was placed on the injured list.
McCarthy, who led Michigan to a national title last season, was selected 10th overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft.
There was no doubt about this one.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.