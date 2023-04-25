Keibert Ruiz's solo homer (2)
Keibert Ruiz hits a solo home run to right-center field to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead over the Mets in the top of the 2nd inning
TORONTO — It's been two years since Nate Pearson donned a Blue Jays jersey. He's looking forward to showing Toronto fans the pitcher he's become. Pearson was recalled from the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday after right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was put on Toronto's 15-day injured list. The 26-year-old Pearson last pitched for the Blue Jays in October 2021. "I've definitely grown mentally," said Pearson, sitting in the home dugout at Rogers Centre. "Just more at peace
The Pirates are off to a 16-7 start, their best since the 1992 club of Barry Bonds and Doug Drabek and Co. won 16 of their first 22.
Comedian and actor was posing for photos with other fans when the incident took place
Dalton Del Don examines the waiver landscape, offering up five names to help give fantasy baseball managers a boost.
PHOENIX (AP) — Bob Melvin was talking about the improvement of Padres reliever Steven Wilson, when the San Diego skipper dropped in some cool-kid lingo that's making the rounds in Major League Baseball these days. “The sweeper's ended up being a really big pitch for him,” Melvin said. A few seconds later, Melvin was asked a simple question: What exactly is a sweeper? Busted. “I don't know,” Melvin said, laughing. “It's new-age baseball talk. A slider's probably got a little more depth and the sw
The Raptors are in the market for a new coach. Here are five options they should consider.
With forward Michael Bunting eligible to return, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has some roster decisions to make ahead of Game 5 on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. But one thing's for certain, rookie forward Matthew Knies will not be coming out of the lineup. "He's done a terrific job for us," Keefe said of Knies on Tuesday morning. "He's a guy who definitely has earned his spot and the opportunity to continue to play for us." Knies entered the lineup in Game 2 of the fi
Alex Kerfoot's deflection in overtime capped off a dramatic comeback for the Maple Leafs as they took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Lightning.
The Lightning led 4-1 after two periods Monday, only to lose to the Maple Leafs in overtime, while Avs defenseman Cale Makar was suspended.
Alex Anthopoulos, Perry Minasian and Dana Brown met 21 years ago working for the Montreal Expos.
Nearly 10 years ago the Toronto Maple Leafs experienced one of their worst losses in franchise history. They flipped the script on Monday.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
At 38, LeBron James is aging like a bottle of fine wine, helping propel the Lakers to a 3-1 lead against the Grizzlies in their NBA playoff series.
Mackenzie Mahler finished in first place in the senior ladies category at the World Irish Dancing Championships held earlier this month in Montreal. It's a childhood dream come true for the Calgary woman, who has been dancing since she was six years old.
F1 sprint news as Mercedes, Ferrari and other teams vote at a Commission meeting on Tuesday for a change in the sprint weekend format for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend
TORONTO — Cavan Biggio's three-run homer handed the Toronto Blue Jays a 5-2 win over the struggling Chicago White Sox on Monday. Whit Merrifield's RBI double also came in the fourth inning as Toronto (14-9) won back-to-back games. Matt Chapman added a late RBI double in the seventh. Chris Bassitt (3-2) allowed just two runs on three hits and three walks, getting four strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings before leaving the game with lower back tightness. Relievers Zach Pop of Brampton, Ont., Tim Mayza a
"Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we'll never forget it," Reynolds said
Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney has jokingly suggested he might try and persuade former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale to come out of retirement. The five-time Champions League winner announced his retirement at the age of 33 in January after leading Wales to their first World Cup finals appearance since 1958. Wrexham sealed their promotion to the English Football League after a 15-year absence with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood on Saturday.
