Keibert Ruiz RBI single
Keibert Ruiz hits an RBI single to left field, tying the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the 1st inning
Parker Meadows somehow robbed what should have been a two-run home run late Wednesday in Seattle.
Wilson is the youngest male ever to make the U.S. Olympic track & field team.
The pitch was tied for the fastest in the history of the pitch-tracking era to secure a strikeout. It wasn't even Chapman's fastest pitch of the at-bat.
Jurickson Profar slammed his helmet down hard after taking a pitch to his right leg on Wednesday at PNC Park.
Germany forced overtime, and then sealed their victory, with last-second points over the host country.
Valdez came painfully close to recording his second career no-hitter.
In today's edition: Hoops heaven, a 1500m final for the ages, Nelly Korda spotlight, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
Chicago is historically bad. But at least this chapter of White Sox misery is complete.
Surfers waited after time ran out for judges to score the decisive final ride that ensured Marks' victory.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Biles won her 11th career Olympic medal.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' and this time we dive deep into our latest staff mock: A 12-team, full PPR, 3 starting WR format. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest observations for the draft. Both found interesting trends in rounds 2-4 and identified a steep cliff for one position after the sixth round.
Lee has now won five Olympic medals, including three in Paris.
Regan Smith, Lily King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske outraced Australia and set a world record in the process.
SummerSlam featured the return of Roman Reigns, who had been absent from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Lyles arrives in Paris with some audacious goals, but not everyone is a fan of his bravado.
In today's edition: Let the Marchand-Phelps comparisons begin, Grant Fisher's incredible finish, Vincent Hancock spotlight, Sha'Carri goes for gold, and more.
Trinity Rodman blasted the U.S. women’s national soccer team into an Olympic semifinal here on Saturday after 105-plus minutes of drudgery.