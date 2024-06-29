Keibert Ruiz nabs Richie Palacios stealing second
Keibert Ruiz throws to Luis García Jr. to catch Richie Palacios stealing, then tags out Jose Siri for a strike-'em-out, throw-'em-out double play in the 5th
Keibert Ruiz throws to Luis García Jr. to catch Richie Palacios stealing, then tags out Jose Siri for a strike-'em-out, throw-'em-out double play in the 5th
James is eligible to sign a three-year, $162 million maximum contract to return to the Lakers in free agency.
Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Clippers in 2023.
Celebrini was the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's player.
The odds of making single hole-in-one are 12,500-to-1.
The Pistons take on a contract in order to acquire future draft picks.
Messi has been dealing with an injured thigh and hamstring through two games of the tournament.
"Today, I let my team and my country down."
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
In today's edition: Grades for every NBA draft pick, the NL's crowded Wild Card race, Georgia stuns Portugal, and more.
Here are Yahoo Sports' complete first-round draft grades.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to EA's Sports recent list of the top 25 toughest places to play in college football ahead of the College Football 25 video game being released next month.
The most expected driver announcement of the season is officially official.
In today's edition: Panthers hoist the Cup, Vols top Aggies, devastation for Athing Mu, the NBA's French revolution, and more.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
Not too long ago, the Panthers were an overwhelming favorite to win it all.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
The burgeoning Fever-Sky WNBA rivalry delivered again on Sunday, with the Sky overcoming a 15-point deficit to beat the Fever 88-87.