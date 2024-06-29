Advertisement

Keibert Ruiz nabs Richie Palacios stealing second

MLB.com

Keibert Ruiz throws to Luis García Jr. to catch Richie Palacios stealing, then tags out Jose Siri for a strike-'em-out, throw-'em-out double play in the 5th

