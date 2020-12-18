Keeping up with Mahomes, Chiefs a tall task for Saints | More Football
Drew Brees is expected to return in Week 15, but it might not matter against Patrick Mahomes and the deadly Kansas City Chiefs offense.
Talk about a statement knockout.
Two Canadians were honoured at this year's Sports Illustrated Awards. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was named of the winner of the "Breakout of the Year" award, while Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was the recipient of the "Play of the Year" award after his goal in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars. Murray, the native of Kitchener, Ont., led the Nuggets to an upset of the favoured Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the NBA playoffs in Orlando, Fla. The Nuggets would lose to the eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals, but not before Murray made a highlight-reel layup in Game 4 of the series. The layup drew comparisons to Michael Jordan's own from Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals between Jordan's Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. "You dream of being great," Murray said following the award announcement. "You dream of being the best version of yourself. So, I don't see myself stopping there." Stamkos, from Markham, Ont., only played fewer than three minutes in the NHL playoffs as he was nursing a core muscle injury. His lone appearance came in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against Dallas, where he scored on a sharp angle shot Stars' goaltender Anton Khudobin to give his team a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Lightning went on to win the game, and the series. "I'm not a huge believer of those 'meant to be' moments," Stamkos said. "But that was truly one of those moments for me." Earlier this month, Quebecer Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was among five athletes to be named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year. Following a Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs, he worked at a long-term care facility as a frontline worker amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. Teammate Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Breonna Stewart and Naomi Osaka were the four other athletes who also received the honour. This year's awards are being held online through a variety of platforms, including Facebook, Twitch and Twitter. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2020. The Canadian Press
Manchester United waited 16 years to play old rivals Leeds in the English Premier League, and then made them look distinctly second-class.United charged to a 6-2 victory on Sunday, though both teams could easily have scored more, and it roared back into the EPL title race in third.The easy win put United ahead of Tottenham, which swept United aside 6-1 in October but is now mired in problems of its own. A 2-0 loss to Leicester dropped Tottenham out of the Champions League spots and left Jose Mourinho's team with one draw and two defeats in an eight-day spell.HIT FOR SIXScott McTominay looked like one of the Premier League's top scorers as United swept into an early lead over Leeds.Defensive midfielder McTominay — who hadn't scored in the EPL since March — netted in the second and third minutes after he was left plenty of space to run through the Leeds defence.Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof extended United’s lead amid more static defending from Leeds, with more goals from Daniel James and Fernandes in the second half.VARDY ON FORMJamie Vardy's hot form in away games in 2020 continued as he scored one goal and forced another own-goal in Leicester's win over Tottenham. That took Vardy to 19 goals in his last 19 away games in the league.Vardy gave Leicester the lead in first-half stoppage time with a penalty after a foul by Serge Aurier, and set up the second when he headed the ball onto defender Toby Alderweireld, who deflected it into the net.It was hardly the performance Mourinho would have wished for to prove Tottenham's title credentials. The Portuguese coach claimed Wednesday that the “best team lost” when Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1.WAITING FOR A WINSheffield United's start to the season is the worst of any team in Premier League history, and the misery continued in a 1-1 draw with Brighton which left Sheffield with two points from 14 games.Sheffield played more than 50 minutes with 10 men after a red card for John Lundstram's clumsy challenge on Joel Veltman, but still took the lead with a deflected shot from Jayden Bogle. With Sheffield minutes away from victory, Danny Welbeck scored in the 87th to level the game for Brighton, which stayed 16th.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Henry embarrassed a Lions defender in his NFL debut.
MANCHESTER, England — Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes scored twice each as Manchester United demolished old rival Leeds 6-2 to move within five points of Premier League leader Liverpool on Sunday.McTominay scored both of his goals within the opening three minutes as Leeds failed to track his runs from midfield. Fernandes soon made it three off a loose ball in the penalty area, and Victor Lindelof knocked in a fourth when Leeds lost track of him at a corner.Daniel James and Fernandes — from the penalty spot — scored for United in the second half. Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas' goals for Leeds never seemed like the start of a comeback.United moves up to third, with a game in hand on second-place Leicester and Liverpool.The win ended United fans' long wait for a league game against Leeds — the last was in 2004 — and for an emphatic win at Old Trafford.Before kickoff, only Brighton, Burnley and Sheffield United had earned fewer league points at home, and United's only home win was an underwhelming 1-0 against West Bromwich Albion last month.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The Latest on Week 15 in the NFL (all times EST):___1:40 p.m.When Rodrigo Blankenship made his second extra point Sunday, he broke a Colts’ rookie record that stood for 50 years.His 37 extra points this season are one more than Jim O’Brien in 1970. O’Brien capped that season by making the winning field goal with 9 seconds left to give the Colts the first of their two Super Bowl titles.Blankenship also needs three field goals to break the franchise’s rookie record (30) set by Raul Allegre in 1983. The Colts lead Houston 14-0 after one quarter.___1:25 p.m.Dallas long snapper L.P. Ladouceur has set an NFL record for regular-season games by a Canadian-born player, appearing in his 251st game on a first-quarter punt against San Francisco.The 39-year-old Montreal native broke kicker Eddie Murray’s record of 250 games from 1980-2000. Ladouceuer joined the Cowboys for the fourth game of the 2005 season and has played every game since then. The 2014 Pro Bowler also has been in nine playoff games.Ladouceur was one of the three team captains for the game against the 49ers and the only one to go to midfield for the pregame coin toss. He shares the Dallas club record of 16 seasons with tight end Jason Witten. If he completes this season, Ladouceur will be one game shy of Witten’s franchise high of 255 games. His 251 consecutive games are already a club record.According to the Cowboys, Ladouceur has a perfect record on what is now 2,238 snaps after the successful punt against the Niners. The breakdown is 1,054 punts, 512 field goals and 672 PATs.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a letter of congratulations to Ladouceur this past week.___1:20 p.m.Derrick Henry has run himself into another piece of NFL history with his latest touchdown.The reigning NFL rushing leader capped the Tennessee Titans’ opening drive with a 3-yard TD run against the Detroit Lions. That’s his 15th of the season, and he came into the game with 1,532 yards rushing. He now is the fourth player in NFL history to run for at least 1,500 yards and 15 TDs in consecutive seasons.Henry joins Terrell Davis (1997-98), Shaun Alexander (2004-05) and Larry Johnson (2005-06) to accomplish the feat.___1:20 p.m.The Jacksonville Jaguars have turned to placekicker Aldrick Rosas to handle their punting duties in place of Logan Cooke.Cooke is out with an illness, so Rosas was called upon to make the free kick after a Baltimore safety in the first quarter. Rosas kicked the ball a respectable 53 yards, but that was without pressure.Cooke is also the holder, so it’s unclear who will fill in at that spot for the Jaguars.___1:16 p.m.Jason Myers tied Seattle’s franchise record with his 30th consecutive made field goal that put the Seahawks up 3-0 on Washington midway through the first quarter. Myers is 19 of 19 this season and tied Olindo Mare’s franchise mark.Washington went three and out on its opening drive with Dwayne Haskins back as the starting quarterback and is the only team left in the NFL that hasn’t scored on its first possession.___12:50 p.m.Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is active and is expected to play against Houston less than three weeks after having a cancerous tumour removed.Sanchez has chosen to keep the location of the tumour private. It is unclear whether Sanchez will only punt — as he did two days before having surgery — or whether he will also kick off and serve as the holder on extra points and punts as he usually does.Sanchez first became concerned when he felt something wasn’t right as he warmed up for kickoffs during practice Nov. 25. The team’s medical staff advised him to have an MRI, which revealed the tumour. Sanchez opted to play that week and punted five times in a loss to Tennessee. He made the announcement Nov. 30 and had surgery the next day.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and will face No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals while Clemson and Ohio State were paired in the CFP for the third time. The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Tigers and Buckeyes are set to play the same day at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans — if all goes according to plan. The national champion of this college football season played through a pandemic is scheduled to be determined Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Fighting Irish (10-1) are back in the playoff for the second time in three seasons, becoming the first team to lose a conference title game and make the selection committee’s final four. The Atlantic Coast is the second conference to have two teams in the playoff, joining the SEC in 2017, thanks to the famously independent Fighting Irish joining the league in football for a year because of the pandemic. After sitting second in the CFP rankings for a month, Notre Dame was blown out 34-10 by Clemson in the ACC championship. That opened the door for Texas A&M (8-1), which had been lurking in fifth but was unable to become the third team in the playoff’s seven-year history to make the field without even winning its division. Selection committee chairman Gary Barta, the Iowa athletic director, said Notre Dame's extra victory against a ranked opponent pushed the Irish over the top. Notre Dame beat Clemson and North Carolina, which had been 15th in the previous playoff rankings. Texas A&M's only victory against a team that was in the committee's ranking was Florida. The Aggies played Alabama in October and lost by 28 points. Barta said Ohio State's six-game schedule wasn't much of an issue for the committee, overcome by the Buckeyes going undefeated and winning the Big Ten. Oklahoma surged to sixth in the final rankings after closing with seven straight victories and a Big 12 title. Unbeaten Cincinnati finished seventh, making the Bearcats the top-ranked team among Group of Five conference champions and guaranteeing them a spot in one of the New Year's Six bowls. The rest of rankings and the major bowl pairings were still to come. Notre Dame's reward will be a matchup with Alabama (11-0), the Southeastern Conference champion that is back in the playoff for the sixth time after missing out last year. The last time the Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide played was the 2012 BCS championship game and the Tide won 42-14. Clemson (10-1) is in for a sixth straight season, only missing out on the first playoff. Ohio State (6-0) is making its third appearance. The Tigers have won two playoff titles and the Buckeyes won the first after the 2014 season. Clemson-Ohio State is a rematch of last season's dramatic semifinal in Glendale, Arizona, won 29-23 by the Tigers. The two teams also met at the Fiesta Bowl in the 2016 playoff and Clemson beat the Buckeyes 31-0. One of the semifinals was scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl, but a move was announced Saturday night. The change was made after coaches and school officials from playoff contenders complained about California's COVID-19 restrictions that bans spectators from sporting events and would have made it impossible for players' families to attend the game. The Rose Bowl twice asked for a special exemption from the state and was denied. Playing the game at the home of the Dallas Cowboys will allow 16,000 fans to attend. Because of that, Barta said, the committee placed top-seeded Alabama there to give it the possibility of more of a home-field advantage. The Superdome is currently set to have 3,000 fans at the other semifinal, but that number could go up. This season has been filled with disruptions as teams navigated COVID-19 outbreaks, contact tracing that sent players into extended quarantine and daily uncertainty about whether games will be played. Ohio State had three regular-season games cancelled and the Big Ten had to change a minimum games played rule earlier this month just so the unbeaten Buckeyes could play in the conference title game Saturday against Northwestern. Still, 87% of the games scheduled were played. College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock has said a team selected to a semifinal would not be replaced if it could not play on the scheduled date. The game would be postponed if necessary and a every effort would be made to make it up. ___ Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/ ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forwards Paul Watson and Yuta Watanabe.Watson and the Raptors agreed to terms on a standard NBA contract. Watanabe's is a two-way deal.Toronto’s roster currently stands at 17 players with Jalen Harris and Watanabe as two-way players.The Raptors open the 2020-21 regular season Wednesday hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Tampa, Fla.Amalie Arena is Toronto's home court during the COVID-19 pandemic.Watson originally signed a two-way player contract with Toronto on Jan. 15, 2020. The six-foot-six, 210-pound forward averaged 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 8.7 minutes on the court in 10 games with Toronto and Atlanta last season.He posted career highs of 22 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes in Toronto's regular-season finale Aug. 14 versus Denver.Watson has played 30 games with Raptors 905 in the NBA G League, averaging 19 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.Japan's Watanabe split last season between the Memphis Grizzlies and the G League's Memphis Hustle.The six-foot-nine, 205-pound forward averaged two points, one rebound and just under six minutes on the court in 18 games with the Grizzlies.Watanabe averaged 17 points and 5.7 rebounds in 22 games with the Hustle.The Raptors waived Canadian guard/forward Oshae Brissett, forward/centre Henry Ellenson and forward Alize Johnson on Saturday.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2020.The Canadian Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ben Roethlisberger says all the hand-wringers just need to calm down. The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be fine.After two straight losses for the Steelers (11-2), some pundits and pessimistic fans already are predicting playoff doom. Roethlisberger is trying to be the voice of reason.“This team is special. The season is not over,” he said. “I want everyone out there to just take a deep breath. I know it’s kind of crazy right now. I just want everyone to take a deep breath. We’ve got time. That’s my mindset, too. Take a deep breath, let’s get ready to go this week.”The losses to Washington and Buffalo came after the Steelers reeled off 11 straight wins to start the season with Roethlisberger looking like an MVP candidate. They've already secured a spot in the playoffs, so now it's a matter of clinching the division and positioning for the post-season.But some weaknesses have been displayed lately. The Steelers have topped 50 yards rushing just twice in their past seven games, an imbalance that has placed an increasingly heavy burden on the 38-year-old Roethlisberger. The injury-ravaged defence allowed Buffalo to put away a 26-15 victory last week.Roethlisberger, who has seen his share of peaks and valleys in 17 seasons, is confident the Steelers will have it together for the playoffs. They have plenty of time to work out the problems, starting Monday night against the beleaguered Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1).“The mindset and the approach that I’m taking is, it’s not the end of the world,” Roethlisberger said. “We have three games left in the regular season. We have guaranteed ourselves a chance at the playoffs. We’re in the post-season. We have three weeks now to get it going, to turn it around, to give ourselves the best chance to reach our ultimate goal, which is winning the Super Bowl. If we were starting the post-season tomorrow, maybe there would be a little bit more panic on our part, like we have to get something figured out right now.”Defensive tackle Cam Heyward said it's a matter of getting the Steelers amped up again for the stretch and rebuilding momentum ahead of the playoffs.“I like to let my play show urgency, and I think we’ve got to start having that," he said. “I think you can get lulled into sleep thinking it’s only been two losses.”Bengals defensive tackle Christian Covington expects the Steelers to arrive angry.“We know exactly what’s going through their mind right now,” Covington said. “They were on a hot streak, being undefeated and then for them to lose the way they’ve been losing, we know they’re going to come with a little extra oomph this week.”Pittsburgh is travelling to Paul Brown Stadium to face the Bengals, who are playing out another disappointing season marred by a multitude of injuries to key players. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 22, and Cincinnati has lost all three games since then to extend the skid to five in a row.Pittsburgh beat the Burrow-led Bengals 36-10 on Nov. 15. This time — because of an injury last week to No. 2 quarterback Brandon Allen — the Steelers defence will see third-stringer Ryan Finley, who has played only sparingly in three games this season.“For us, it’s about assessing who we have available to us and sharpening our sword for the battle that lies ahead,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “We expect to get the very best of Cincinnati. That’s a rivalry-type game. It’s an opportunity for them to have a feel-good in the midst of a trying circumstance of a season for them."If Tomlin is overly concerned about a Steelers swoon, he’s not showing it.“I’ll leave the commentary to (the media),” he said. “I know that we have lost two games in a row. I know that we have an AFC North game waiting for us this week. That is what we are preparing for, and that is what our focus is.”___Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMitch Stacy, The Associated Press
