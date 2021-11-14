Keeping the Homeless Warm

WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson reports. As Hoosiers felt those chilly temperatures Saturday, a local nonprofit called Refuge Place, passed out hundreds of coats, sleeping bags, hot food, and more to protect Indy's homeless.

