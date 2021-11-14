Keeping the Homeless Warm

The Canadian Press

LONDON — Canada put up a stiff fight against top-ranked England before fading in the second half and losing 51-12 in an international women's rugby test match Sunday. The third-ranked Canadians led 7-5 early before England pulled ahead — scoring 36 straight points after a Canada try late in the half cut England advantage to 15-12. The Red Roses outscored Canada 31-0 in the second half, taking advantage of their experienced bench and exploiting holes in the Canadian defence. Canada now faces No.