'Keep Your Eyes Peeled': Police in Melbourne Seek Suspect After Banana Sculpture Damaged

Police in Melbourne, Australia, asked the public to “keep your eyes peeled” for an unidentified man who damaged a 6-foot-tall banana sculpture in the city’s Fitzroy neighborhood at sometime between Thursday evening, November 25, and Friday morning.

Footage released by Victoria Police on Friday evening shows a man wearing a surgical face mask as he uses a tool to slice into the sculpture at the corner of Rose and Brunswick streets.

Police said they were attempting to identify the man, and said the damage was inflicted sometime between 9 pm on Thursday and 6 am on Friday. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful