Keep Bakersfield Beautiful committee member needed

The Canadian Press

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are asking for the public's help after a large group of armed suspects attacked vehicles parked in the driveway of a home last week, causing extensive damage. Video released by the department shows the group of more than 10 people arriving in three vehicles to the home just before 1 a.m. on April 29. Using weapons, including axes, swords and baseball bats, the people are captured on video smashing four vehicles parked in the driveway. The video show