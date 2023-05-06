Keep Bakersfield Beautiful committee member needed
The Bakersfield City Council is looking to bring on a new member of the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee after Monica Cater, who represents Ward 2, resigned.
The Bakersfield City Council is looking to bring on a new member of the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee after Monica Cater, who represents Ward 2, resigned.
The King and Queen weren't the only ones in a special 'fit.
Meg Ryan wrote, directed and will star in an upcoming romantic comedy titled What Happens Later
While the Duke of Sussex attended his father's crowning ceremony, his wife Meghan Markle stayed in California with their two children
The five-year-old royal is at Westminster Abbey with his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
LONDON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and astronaut Jeremy Hansen were among the Canadian dignitaries inside Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning to witness the coronation of King Charles III. A drizzle fell as the Canadian delegation entered the historic church. Indigenous leaders were also on the Canadian guest list, including Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Natan Obed and President of the Métis National
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are asking for the public's help after a large group of armed suspects attacked vehicles parked in the driveway of a home last week, causing extensive damage. Video released by the department shows the group of more than 10 people arriving in three vehicles to the home just before 1 a.m. on April 29. Using weapons, including axes, swords and baseball bats, the people are captured on video smashing four vehicles parked in the driveway. The video show
The US-made JDAM-ER kits, sent to Ukraine in recent months, convert existing unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.
Kate said she hopes Prince Louis will behave, but "you never quite know, do you?"
The King has often been seen with swollen fingers and they are trending once again.
Harry and William were reunited at Charles's coronation for the first time in eight months as their rift remains unhealed.
Kayleigh McEnany fills in next week for ousted Tucker Carlson on the heels of making a racially offensive remark on another Fox News show.
Alexandra Daddario dropped Instagram photos that show off a peek of her epic abs and legs in a bikini top. The actress loves acupuncture and outdoor activities.
They’re super comfy, too.
Former White House official is at centre of Trump Organization’s civil fraud lawsuit in New York
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt has emerged as the quiet star of the Coronation ceremony – one that nobody saw coming.
The POOSH founder has been open about her journey to have a baby with husband Travis Barker
Press Service of Prigozhin/TelegramWagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday said his fighters will pull out of the key eastern Ukraine battleground of Bakhmut on May 10, ripping a lack of support from Moscow that is dooming his troops “to a senseless death.”His mercenaries have led the bitter fight for control of the small city that has become the scene of some of the bloodiest conflict in Ukraine in recent months despite Bakhmut holding little strategic significance. In a series of furi
King Charles was also at the palace to welcome governors-general and prime ministers of the realm following a Westminster Abbey coronation rehearsal
Lopez said on Live with Kelly and Mark that she and Affleck often hold hands because they're "very affectionate"
Prince George had a special role in Saturday's ceremony, while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attended with their mom and dad