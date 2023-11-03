keenefulldayofthedeadpkg
Fans of Britney Spears have been waiting on comment from her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and her ex husband Sam Asghari about her new memoir, “The Woman In Me.”
The Princess of Wales (known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland!) was "really involved" with the students at Burghead Primary School
Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay posted a glamorous image of herself on Wednesday that showed her wearing a black dress with a thigh-high split and holding up a pair of black loafers
The 'world's youngest talking baby' - who said "hello" after six weeks - has now said "I love you" after just eight weeks. Mum Somer Galal, 30, is thrilled with the progress of little Berlenti Eid. The tot said "hello" on October 5 - 45 days after she was born. She then said what sounds like "I love you" two weeks later, on October 19 - 59 days after birth. Babies tend to use three-word sentences around the age of three, according to information online. Somer, an architect from San Francisco, California, said of the 'I love you': “It was such an exciting moment - so incredible and heartwarming to hear. "She often says 'hello' and sometimes 'good', but it was enchanting to hear those precious three words: 'I love you'. "I was chattering away while changing her nappy when she blessed me with a little half-smile. "I said 'I love you' and I hoped for a response. "The sheer elation I felt is truly indescribable. We're totally in awe of her. “It was so heartwarming when she said ‘hello’. "No one would believe me - even her dad, and I wondered if I was being a crazy mum. "We think she's the world's youngest talking baby. “Even if she doesn’t know what the words mean she repeats them because it makes us smile. “She’s definitely communicating because she says ‘hello’ if I’m busy and my focus isn’t on her so she’s using words to get my attention. “It’s amazing!” Berlenti, who was born to Somer and dad Omar Eid, 31, weighing 8lbs 9oz on August 21, has most of her chats with mum and gran, Beverly Galal, 70, while having her nappy changed. Somer thinks her youngster coughs before speaking because she’s preparing her young vocal chords. The mum has begun teaching her to count and play piano too. She said: “I put my fingers up and she mimics me, and I put her hands on the piano keys and press them to show she can make the sounds. "It’s very cute and she enjoys it. "Maybe all babies are capable of this but we don't look for it, or maybe she's a genius - I'm open to all possibilities. "At my first pregnancy scan the doctor commented that her brain development was really advanced. "I thought they were being encouraging but maybe she's a little prodigy. "Berlenti's talking is an incredible feat for eight weeks old - we’ve consulted a paediatrician to find out how best to support her development. "Even the consultant was amazed."
Coronation Street's Stu, Yasmeen and Eliza have been revealed as three more characters who'll be taking centre stage over the Christmas period.
The 'Property Brothers' stars were decked out in costumes as they posed with Drew's one-year-old son, Parker
The talk-show host said she bought out a New York City store's entire Halloween candy stock so she could appease greedy kids with two candy bars each.
‘Is the a compliment?’ singer quips on TikTok
Jason wore a King Triton costume even though his family Little Mermaid idea fell through. Travis teased his brother for the look.
Both Travis Kelce and his father Ed Kelce had a little more to say about Travis’ new, flourishing relationship with Taylor Swift yesterday.
‘Game of Thrones’ star was seen kissing Peregrine Pearson, heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray
The cohost will take a brief hiatus from the Hot Topics table.
The model and author donned the 'underwear as outwear' trend in a fiery mini dress with a sultry red lip - see photos
It would be 'heartless' for King Charles to exclude this member of The Firm from his Christmas plans
We gotta do better, folks.
We can’t wait to settle down to watch new shows in November!
"I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don't wanna talk her out of them because I don't want this behavior to be something that I'm validating," Khloé Kardashian later said of her 11-year-old niece
Friends director James Burrows mourned the loss of actor Matthew Perry in an exclusive Today show interview this morning. “I had to have a couple of days to just let it soak in,” Burrows said on the NBC morning show. “He was part of a family and he was the first one to not be …
"1989 (Taylor's Version)" is the first album to achieve the feat since Taylor Swift's "Midnights," which was the first since Swift's "Reputation."
The actress shares daughters Mae, 2, and Banks, 5, with Koma, and shares son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie