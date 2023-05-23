Keene girls lacrosse beats Manchester Central
The Blackbirds won, 11-6.
"Why am I better at golf than you?"
The Blue Jays made a big splash when they traded for Daulton Varsho last offseason, but has the move paid off so far?
‘It means a lot coming from him,’ Panthers star Aleksander Barkov said.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Wikimedia CommonsVladimir Solovyov is one of Russia’s top-tier propagandists, omnipresent on the airwaves of the state media and twice decorated by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his service to the Kremlin. He often derides the West as “satanic,” and refers to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “holy war.” Scarcely a broadcast goes by without Solovyov calling for nuclear strikes against the United States and its allies.As it turns o
John Schneider and the Blue Jays are feeling the pressure after a disastrous 10-game homestand came to an unceremonious end on Sunday.
Reba McEntire is a new host of the Voice, and in a show of support, her longtime boyfriend Rex Linn posted a fun photo of Reba. See it here.
Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and son Bronze
After UFC president Dana White rattled off criticisms Saturday, Francis Ngannou responded Sunday with a numbered list.
Days after he was let go by the Maple Leafs, Kyle Dubas will reportedly meet with the Pittsburgh Penguins for openings in their front office.
Since Season 23 of The Voice began — literally, since the premiere — we’ve all kinda thought that NOIVAS was going to win, right? The 30-year-old father of two is a powerhouse, a showman… in a league of his own. (See what I mean below.) Rookie coach Chance the Rapper went so far as to use […]
The bout is still without a date and location, with McGregor also absent from the Usada testing pool
Carlos Alcaraz replaced Novak Djokovic at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, earning the top seeding at the French Open, and Daniil Medvedev's Italian Open title moved him up to No. 2 ahead of the year's second Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic's loss in the fourth round as the defending champion in Rome dropped him to No. 3.
Celebrities were in attendance, as usual, to watch the Lakers on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.
The Angels' inability to build a playoff contender means Shohei Ohtani is likely on his way out. His teammates are cherishing the daily displays of greatness.
Medvedev claimed his first tour-level title on the surface with a 7-5 7-5 victory.
Hunter Dozier, a former first-round pick by the Royals, signed a four-year contract in 2021.
As expected, Tiger Woods will miss this year's U.S. Open as he continues to recover from surgery.
Rory McIlroy believes having lower expectations paid dividends as he battled to a top-10 finish in the US PGA Championship.
With the cancellation (or at least the postponement) of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, the next race of the the current Formula One season is the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.
Boris Becker told Stats Perform he harbours concerns over Alexander Zverev's fitness, after he suffered a gruesome ankle injury last year.