Keene girls lacrosse beats Manchester Central

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Wikimedia CommonsVladimir Solovyov is one of Russia’s top-tier propagandists, omnipresent on the airwaves of the state media and twice decorated by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his service to the Kremlin. He often derides the West as “satanic,” and refers to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “holy war.” Scarcely a broadcast goes by without Solovyov calling for nuclear strikes against the United States and its allies.As it turns o